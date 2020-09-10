(The Center Square) – Nashua business owner Steven Negron won the Republican primary for New Hampshire’s 2nd Congressional District, earning 48 percent of the vote in the race against Lynne Blankenbeker and two other challengers.
With 98 percent of precincts reporting, Negron led Blankenbeker by 10 percentage points, WMUR 9 reported.
Negron, a former state representative, now faces Democrat incumbent Annie Kuster in the Nov. 3 election; it’s a rematch of the 2018 race.
Negron spoke about the campaign Thursday on Twitter.
“After almost 8 years in Congress @AnnMcLaneKuster has a favorability rating of only 44%,” Negron said. “It is clear that #NH02 is ready to move on. We do not want her creating our future.”
He also thanked supporters in a Facebook post.
“I am extremely humbled and honored to have earned the nomination for the 2nd Congressional District of NH! It is time to build our future and retire Congresswoman Kuster,” Negron said.
The retired Air Force officer, who served in the New Hampshire House from 2016-18, raised his family in Nashua with his wife, Terry.
On his campaign website, Negron in a letter outlines his hopes for New Hampshire.
“New Hampshire deserves a dependable voice rather than a disengaged one,” Negron wrote. “Rep. Kuster should be ashamed of her obstructionism and absolute adherence to the radical positions of Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi and other members of The Squad."