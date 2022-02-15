(The Center Square) – The battle over diverting public education dollars to private schools returns to the New Hampshire Legislature on Wednesday, when Democrats are expected to push for approval of bills to scale back the new education freedom account program.
One proposal set for a vote in the House of Representatives would cap the total amount of state funding for program grants at $3.3 million beginning next year, while another bill would prevent local property tax dollars from being used to support the program.
Neither measure is expected to pass the Republican-controlled House, which pushed through the law creating the freedom accounts last year as part of the biennial budget process.
Earlier this month, both bills received 10-8, party-line votes on "inexpedient to legislate" recommendations in the House Education Committee, which is controlled by Republicans.
At Wednesday's House session, which will be held at the DoubleTree Hotel in Manchester, lawmakers either could vote to accept the committee's recommendations, or reject it and hold a floor vote on the bills.
Under the program, public school dollars will essentially follow K-12 students if they decided to attend private, parochial or charter schools, or homeschooling. Families apply for annual grants ranging from $4,000 to $8,000 per student. Participants must be making under 300% of the federal poverty level, or $79,500 for a family of four, according to the eligibility limits.
Democrats say the proposals to scale back funding are aimed at protecting limited public school funding and keeping property taxes from rising to pay for the new program.
"Property taxpayers in many communities struggle to raise the resources needed to provide a quality public school for all its young people, and will be an undue burden to expect them to pay for another person’s private school tuition or home school costs," state Rep. Marjorie Porter, D-Hillsborough, a member of the Education Committee, wrote in a minority report.
But Republicans say the proposals would "decimate" the nascent education account program, which is expected to cost the state about $8.1 million in the first year.
"This bill is an indirect attack on the successful education freedom account program," state Rep. Glenn Cordelli, R-Tuftonboro, wrote for the committee's GOP majority. "Over 1,800 students are now using the accounts to get the education services they need to succeed and the majority believes the program – and the students – need to be defended."
The House session begins at 1 p.m. on Wednesday. The proceedings can be viewed here.