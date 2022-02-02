(The Center Square) – Democratic lawmakers say a New Hampshire law authorizing "education freedom accounts" is ripe for potential fraud from families who may lie about their income to qualify.
Legislation introduced before the Senate Education Committee on Tuesday would require families to undergo a yearly means test to verify their eligibility for the new program which allows low-income parents to use state education dollars for private schooling and homeschooling costs.
Sen. Tom Sherman, D-Rye, the bill's primary sponsor, told fellow lawmakers there are no safeguards in the new law to prevent parents from lying about their income after they qualify. He said that makes the program ripe for potential fraud.
"Where is the concern about fraud in this program? There doesn’t appear to be any," Sheman asked the panel during Tuesday's hearing. "If this program is truly about leveling the playing field, let's make sure the people are accountable to taxpayer dollars."
Under the new law, public school dollars would essentially follow K-12 students if they decided to attend private or charter schools. Families can apply for annual grants ranging from $4,000 to $8,000 per student.
According to the program's eligibility limits, participants must be making under 300% of the federal poverty level, or $79,500 for a family of four.
But Sherman points out that there is no requirement to verify families income after their initial enrollment, even if they are making more money.
"You could come in as a first-year parent and it's like 'trust me' for the next 12 years," he said. "There's zero accountability."
Meanwhile another proposal, filed by Sen. Jay Kahn, D-Keene, would repeal the new program and return any funding allocated to date to the state's public school system. He said the proposal is aimed at protecting limited public school funding and keeping property taxes from rising to pay for the new program.
"While vouchers are benefiting a small number of families, this new program represents a diversion of state resources away from the majority of our students and a downshifting school costs to local property taxes," Kahn told the panel Tuesday. "We can all agree that every child deserves access to an adequate education, but this isn't the way to do it."
The new program, which was tacked onto the state budget by the GOP-controlled Legislature and Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, uses state funding for low- and moderate-income students who choose to leave public schools for private, parochial or charter schools, or home schooling.
Supporters of the new law say it will provide more opportunities for students who don't want to attend public schools, and ultimately save the state money. Several students planning to attend private school through the new program testified in opposition to the bill, and urged lawmakers to reject it.
Critics say it will siphon limited money and resources from traditional public schools, and force local governments to increase local property taxes to fill gaps in state education funding. They are planning to challenge the law in court.
To date, about 1,600 students have already been approved to participate in the program, at an estimated cost of $8.1 million, according to state education officials.