(The Center Square) – Matt Mowers on Tuesday advanced to the general election for New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District seat, after defeating Matt Mayberry and three other opponents in the Republican primary.
Mowers, who won 60 percent of the vote to Mayberry’s 27 percent, saw his campaign pick up steam in June after President Donald Trump endorsed him.
“Congratulations Matt!” Trump tweeted on Wednesday.
Mowers served as a national field coordinator and battleground states director during Trump's 2016 campaign. He was part of Trump's transition team and went on to work in the White House and the State Department, according to Ballotpedia.
Mowers now faces Democrat Chris Pappas, a first-term Congress member, on Nov. 3.
“I’m humbled at the support our campaign received from Granite Staters yesterday, and pledge to offer a new vision of leadership that will deliver results for middle class families,” Mowers tweeted on Wednesday.
“Pappas turned his back on New Hampshire law enforcement, voted to put China ahead of American workers and when New Hampshire needed leadership in Washington during COVID-19, he let the critical Paycheck Protection Program funding run dry,” Mowers said.
Mowers on Wednesday also received the endorsement of two Manchester police unions that had supported Pappas in 2018, WMUR 9 reported.
“I'll put NH first. I’ll partner with NH law enforcement to ensure that they have the resources to keep our communities safe. I’ll work to lower the cost of prescription drugs and ensure that we hold China accountable on the world stage to bring vital manufacturing back to NH.,” Mowers said.
“I will work hard to earn the support of all Granite Staters,” Mowers said. “We're ready to send Congressman Pappas packing.”
In a report posted on WMUR-9, Mayberry said he would continue working on behalf of Republicans in New Hampshire.
"I knew where I wanted to take the state," Mayberry said. "The party decided to go in a different direction, but I’m committed more than ever to make sure our state Senate becomes Republican, our State House is Republican, and that we re-elect [Gov.] Chris Sununu now more than ever."