(The Center Square) – Before language is changed impacting retirement pensions of veterans and teachers, more analysis is being sought by the chairwoman of a New Hampshire legislative committee.
Rep. Carol McGuire, R-Epsom, says House Bill 193 authored by Rep. Tony Lekas, R-Hudson, is more than the “cleanup bill” he pitches.
“This is going to the pension subcommittee for further analysis,” the chairwoman said. “This is a little more than a technical cleanup. This is a policy decision.”
Lekas, through the bill, wants provisions for how service credits should be applied and delineation between terminating employment and taking a leave of absence when it comes to employees in the retirement system that dually serve in the military.
Another proposed amendment to the existing retirement system statutes addresses job sharing for teachers covered by the retirement system.
Among the other eight points in the bill is wordsmithing within specific provisions, including employees enrolled into the retirement system who serve fixed terms and passages designed to clean up grammatical errors or remove duplicative language.
A date for the pension subcommittee’s forthcoming review of HB193 has yet to be scheduled. McGuire has some time. March 16 is when the legislation is due out of the House Executive Departments and Administration Committee, with a potential recommendation.