(The Center Square) – A perennial effort to legalize pot in New Hampshire has been snuffed out again, after the state Senate rejected bills to authorize adult use and sales of the drug.
On Thursday, the Republican-majority chamber killed a proposal that would have allowed adults 21 and older to buy cannabis from state-run dispensaries operated by the New Hampshire Liquor Commission.
Under the proposal, adults would have been allowed to possess up to 4 ounces of cannabis, but home cultivation would be outlawed.
Several Democrats joined the Republican majority in recommending that the bill be deemed "inexpedient to legislate" – effectively killing its chances of passage this legislative session.
During an hour-long debate on Thursday, supporters argued that pot legalization is backed by a majority of voters and would put New Hampshire on par with neighboring states that have authorized its use and retail sales.
"New Hampshire voters want us to make this change, and it has become the time to do so," said Sen. Becky Whitley, D-Hopkington, a primary sponsor. "The so-called war on marijuana has not worked."
Opponents, like Senate Majority Leader Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfesboro, argued that the move put the state in conflict with the federal government, which still considers the drug illegal.
Other critics argued that cannabis is a "gateway drug" and its use shouldn't be encouraged, citing the state's struggle with a wave of opioid addiction.
"This is not a harmless substance," Sen. Bob Giuda, R-Warren, said in remarks during Thursday's debate. "Legalizing this does no good for any segment of our population."
New Hampshire has often been described as a "cannabis island" with neighboring states and Canada allowing recreational marijuana cultivation and retail sales.
While the Granite State decriminalized marijuana possession in 2017, recreational growing and sales are not authorized.
In 2014, the Democrat-controlled House first approved a legalization bill but it failed to pass the Senate. Similar proposals have been refiled every session, but have failed to gain traction.
The state has also allowed medical marijuana dispensaries since 2013, but cultivating the drug for personal use is still a felony.
Lawmakers approved a bill in 2019 that would have allowed medical pot patients to grow their own supply, but Republican Gov. Chris Sununu vetoed it, citing public safety concerns.
In October, the Legislature's House Criminal Justice Committee rejected proposals that would legalize and tax marijuana. Republicans who voted against the measure cited opposition to taxing marijuana products.
At least 18 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. territory of Guam have legalized recreational cannabis, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.