(The Center Square) – Manchester was ranked the worst place to live in among all the cities in New Hampshire, according to a 24/7 Wall St. analysis examining communities where households have the most difficulty pursuing happiness and fulfillment.

With a population of 111,657, Manchester recorded a median home value of $217,100. The community’s poverty rate was pegged at 14.8 percent, and its five-year annual jobless rate came in at 5.1 percent, the analysis found.

24/7 Wall St. used data from the FBI, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Census Bureau to determine the city in each state facing the most social and economic distress. It weighed 25 social, financial and health measures to find the worst places to live.

Most of these cities experienced declining populations over the past five years, according to the analysis. The cities on the list may not necessarily rank so poorly, however, when compared to communities on a national scale, the authors said.

Worst Cities to Live in, State by State

StateWorst CityPopulationMedian Home ValuePoverty Rate5-year Average Unemployment
AlabamaSelma18,804$90,20041.0%15.7%
AlaskaKalifornsky8,134$247,00011.6%7.2%
ArizonaNew Kingman-Butler13,471$62,60028.0%15.9%
ArkansasHelena-West Helena10,965$75,60041.7%12.2%
CaliforniaMuscoy13,726$236,80038.1%17.8%
ColoradoClifton20,572$138,10025.6%11.0%
ConnecticutThompsonville8,439$173,50025.5%9.3%
DelawareWilmington70,904$169,40025.1%8.4%
FloridaAvon Park10,386$68,40033.0%19.9%
GeorgiaFair Oaks9,173$100,90032.6%8.1%
HawaiiMakaha8,740$383,20028.0%16.7%
IdahoBlackfoot11,854$124,10015.4%1.9%
IllinoisEast St. Louis26,647$52,20037.8%17.4%
IndianaEast Chicago28,448$73,90032.5%12.3%
IowaDenison8,358$90,70016.0%10.7%
KansasJunction City23,703$138,70012.0%6.8%
KentuckyMiddlesboro9,583$88,00040.6%8.1%
LouisianaBastrop10,521$76,00047.9%7.3%
MaineBangor32,098$150,70022.5%6.6%
MarylandLansdowne8,571$151,10027.9%10.1%
MassachusettsSouthbridge Town16,894$193,50019.2%8.1%
MichiganBeecher9,128$28,60038.4%23.1%
MinnesotaCloquet11,998$142,50014.9%5.9%
MississippiNatchez15,188$108,00035.9%10.3%
MissouriSpanish Lake18,048$98,00019.2%13.6%
MontanaHavre9,762$143,90017.7%7.1%
NebraskaAlliance8,313$109,80013.1%6.1%
NevadaPahrump36,174$152,40016.6%9.8%
New HampshireManchester111,657$217,10014.8%5.1%
New JerseyCamden74,608$82,70036.8%12.6%
New MexicoChaparral14,793$71,20043.7%12.4%
New YorkNew Square8,133$376,40063.3%9.8%
North CarolinaLexington18,897$106,00031.0%13.8%
North DakotaMinot48,304$204,00010.5%2.7%
OhioMiddletown48,449$97,00025.4%9.7%
OklahomaAltus19,034$99,20017.7%5.7%
OregonAltamont18,987$144,70021.8%8.7%
PennsylvaniaJohnstown19,812$39,70038.7%14.2%
Rhode IslandCentral Falls19,382$147,80032.8%7.3%
South CarolinaParker12,850$73,30032.0%6.8%
South DakotaHuron13,291$89,90021.6%1.3%
TennesseeKnoxville185,429$128,80026.2%5.9%
TexasRobstown11,494$52,90041.1%20.0%
UtahVernal10,653$163,50020.8%8.8%
VermontBarre8,711$154,30026.6%6.3%
VirginiaFranklin8,211$168,30016.2%15.0%
WashingtonParkland37,185$205,50016.7%9.4%
West VirginiaHuntington47,420$97,10032.7%7.2%
WisconsinBeloit36,813$87,40024.1%9.4%
WyomingRawlins8,975$162,80013.2%4.4%

Source: 24/7 Wall St.

