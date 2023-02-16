(The Center Square) – The first claim in the YDC settlement has been paid out to a victim, a New Hampshire law firm says.
Shaheen & Gordon, which also serves Maine, announced late Wednesday that the firm will now pull out of New Hampshire court litigation and will file all its claims with the YDC Settlement Fund. The firm represented a client who was in the 1970s physically assaulted at the Youth Development Center, located in Manchester.
The facility is now known as the John H. Sununu Youth Services Center and was subject of new legislation this session. Senate Bill 1, which was enrolled this week, called for the closure of the facility and setting up a commission to study the events taking place at the facility.
“We look forward to helping obtain many more recoveries for these victims who have waited far too long for justice,” attorney Anthony Carr, co-chairman of the firm’s YDC Victim Compensation Group, said in a release. “We’ve worked closely with the state to ensure the fund meets our clients’ needs. A year ago, that was not the case, but substantive changes were made through open communication with the attorney general’s office. They listened to us and the victims and showed that they’re really trying to do the right thing with this process.”
The New Hampshire Department of Justice said in a statement, “We are pleased to have an agreement in principle with attorney Carr to resolve the first of his clients’ claims and will be moving this claim through the administrative process shortly.”
The department said that out of respect for claimants and their confidentiality it will not be releasing settlement details for individual claims. However, public information pertaining to claims will be issued in quarterly reports.
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu – the facility in question is named for his father, a former governor – said Tuesday that more needs to be done upon the passage of SB1.
“While I appreciate this stop gap measure, let’s remember more work needs to be done this session to ensure we move quickly to dedicate funding for construction of a new facility that will meet the needs of these kids,” Sununu said in a statement. “Time is of the essence.”
The YDC Settlement Fund and Claims Process, according to the release, was set up for compensate residents of multiple state facilities that were subjected to sexual and physical abuse by staff.
“It will take at least five years before the majority of victims will get a trial date in the state court litigation,” Michael Noonan, managing partner and co-chairman of the YDC Victim Compensation Group, said in a statement. “And even longer before they see justice in the form of compensation. In the meantime, they’ll have to be deposed and have their entire life put under a microscope in litigation.”
According to the release, damages under the fund are capped at $1.5 million and state law set the cap damages at $475,000 per claimant. For those individuals wishing to avoid litigation, going through the fund will prevent the victim from being deposed or have the details of their case made available to the public.