(The Center Square) – High-speed internet became a common facet of life for most Americans more than a decade ago. But some corners of New Hampshire remain connectivity deserts, where residents lack broadband access or have no way to connect at all.
TV station WMUR reported recently that just 13 percent of the town of Sandwich, which is about 60 miles northeast of Concord, have usable internet service. About 160 townspeople are able to connect online.
Julie Dolan, who chairs Sandwich’s Broadband Advisory Committee, said a cable company wanted to install service in the town, but only in the very center. She said town leaders refused.
“[So] all we have for service is DSL,” Dolan told WMUR.
With the COVID-19 pandemic raging and rendering tens of thousands of New Hampshire residents homebound, the Internet has never been more important.
Dolan said she and the fortunate few in Sandwich to have high-speed access must contend with aging infrastructure.
“Mine goes out when it rains,” she told WMUR.
Teachers in the town of Marlbury reportedly teach from parking lots as a way to get faster speeds when serving students who are learning remotely during coronavirus-induced shutdowns.