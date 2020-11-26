(The Center Square) – New Hampshire’s Legislature is undergoing a reshuffling of leadership after Republicans flipped both the state House of Representatives and Senate in the recent election.
Republicans will hold the majority in the House by 26 seats with a total of 213 seats, according to WMUR 9. In the Senate, Republicans won four seats to give them a 14-10 advantage, as reported by U.S. News.
In the Republicans’ recent caucus, they nominated Rep. Dick Hinch, R-Merrimack, to lead their majority party as Speaker of the House. Hinch has been serving as minority leader since 2018.
The fact that Hinch ran without a serious challenger is testament to his party’s satisfaction with him so far, Andrew Cline, president of the Josiah Bartlett Center for Public Policy, told The Center Square.
“The challenge for speaker, when you have such a narrow majority, is keeping your caucus together,” Cline said.
“Because he’s got a bunch of traditional New England Republicans, a bunch of conservatives, and then a bunch of – you might call them a Trump faction, and then there’s the Libertarian wing of the party, and so keeping all of those factions united on some policies is going to be a real challenge, and it takes real leadership skills to do that, and so this will be a test.”
Under the new leadership, Granite State residents can expect to see some changes in policy priorities, Cline said.
“You will not see any friendliness toward business tax increases or increased spending in the state budget,” said Cline. “In fact, you’re going to see probably an effort to cut business taxes further, and you will see proposals to balance the budget with cuts as opposed to tax increases.”
Cline thinks the state might see openness to changing regulations to reduce costs on businesses hit hard by COVID-19.
“Probably the other biggest policy change will be on school choice,” Cline said. “I think you’re going to see a really strong push to give parents more say in spending education dollars.”
The Republican’s majority is fairly slim. Because serving as a representative in New Hampshire’s House is a low-paying, part-time gig, there are often absences, Cline said.
“That means on any given day, you might have more Democrats than Republicans in the House, so they are going to have to work together on things, and I think that’s something a lot of folks are going to watching in the early months to see how that’s going to work out,” he said.
Democrats chose Rep. Renny Cushing, D-Hampton, as minority leader. Cline is interested to observe how the two parties work together with Cushing leading the Democrats.
“There seems to be a perception among quite a few people that he is somebody that you can have a real discussion with and potentially work with to get things done,” said Cline.
“Hinch, if he has that in mind, that will be really interesting to watch this legislative session to see how they might try to work together to find common ground on issues that are important to New Hampshire and they want to be able to not just be partisan on.”
On the Senate side, Republican Sen. Chuck Morse is slated to become Senate president, a role he's familiar with, having done that job from 2013 to 2018. Outgoing Senate President Donna Soucy will continue to lead the Democrats in that chamber as Senate minority leader.