(The Center Square) – A judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by four New Hampshire legislators who said Gov. Chris Sununu inappropriately left them out of plans to distribute federal stimulus money.
Sununu announced the Governor's Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery executive department earlier this month, led by Banking Commissioner Jerry Little. The office is overseeing the $1.25 billion in federal funds coming to the state due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Lawmakers filed a lawsuit, saying the governor was bypassing the Legislative Fiscal Committee, setting a “dangerous precedent that could allow any governor to violate the separation of powers clause.”
But a Hillsborough County Superior Court judge didn't agree with their arguments.
“Being mindful of the extraordinary nature of preliminary injunctive relief, even in an ordinary case, the court must be cautious in granting a request from any individual or group of individuals to stop the governor from acting, as it presents a scenario rife with complications that directly impacts the orderly operation of the government," Judge Dave Anderson said in this ruling. “To go even further and allow an individual state taxpayer to stop or even delay the governor from distributing purely federal funds intended for the benefit of the public in the midst of a global pandemic would be contrary to the public interest.”
The lawsuit was filed by Senate President Donna Soucy and House Speaker Stephen Shurtleff and Rep. Mary Jane Wallner and Sen. Lou D’Allesandro. The four released a joint statement saying they “respectfully” disagreed with the ruling.
“The legislature constitutionally holds the 'power of the purse,' and the Joint Fiscal Committee is the body that legally approves proposed spending requests by the executive branch during an emergency, they said in a statement. “This lawsuit is ultimately about a dispute between two equal branches government and it is appropriate for the third coequal branch of government to settle this disagreement in a timely manner so critical relief to Granite Staters is not delayed.”
New Hampshire Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley also responded to the dismissal.
“Granite Staters will continue to hold Sununu accountable for taking $1.25 billion in COVID-19 relief funds and funneling it into his own personal slush fund,” Buckley said.
Sununu thanked Anderson in a statement.
“In this unprecedented public health emergency, it is paramount that we get relief out to New Hampshire families fast, and that is what I am determined to do.”
New Hampshire has seen 1,491 diagnosed cases of coronavirus infection and 42 deaths from COVID-19.