(The Center Square) – With New Hampshire lawmakers resuming the tail end of the legislative session Thursday, House Democrats and Republicans are in a gridlock on the issue of business taxes.
Republican lawmakers tried pushing for a freeze on business tax rates during a House rules committee hearing June 3. But the Democrats pushed back, arguing it’s inappropriate to freeze business taxes when the state is still facing economic uncertainty.
The Democrats have been accused by the Republicans that they are not working together.
“The notion that there has been no consultation is a false claim,” Doug Ley, Democratic House Major leader, told NHPR.
The disagreement over the issue was an obstacle as lawmakers met Thursday for their session in the Whittemore Center at the University of New Hampshire, which was booked to help maintain social distancing.
The Concord Monitor reported that little of importance was advanced during the session.
“Failure to act on this will be on the backs of the businesses that will definitely go out of business from lack of action on this,” Dick Hinch, Republican House minority leader, told NHPR.