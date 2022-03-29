(The Center Square) – New Hampshire's public employees don't need to report cash sales of more than $10,000 to the IRS at state-run liquor stores, the federal agency said in a ruling.
The Internal Revenue Service's decision comes in response to a request from the New Hampshire Liquor Commission to clarify the regulations amid allegations that the state-run liquor stores might be running afoul of federal tax codes by accepting large cash payments.
In 2018, Executive Council member Andru Volinsky asked the state Department of Justice to investigate whether the commission is turning a blind eye to money-laundering activities and bootlegging operations. The Democrat alleged that people were buying large quantities of New Hampshire's tax-free booze to sell elsewhere.
Under IRS anti-money laundering rules, businesses are required to document when someone spends more than $10,000 in cash on a single purchase.
Volinsky said he observed out-of-state purchases in cash, broken up into several transactions, and alleged that liquor outlet employees may be evading the reporting requirement.
In a letter to Gov. Chris Sununu, Volinsky claimed the transactions "may be illegal and unquestionably facilitate money laundering related to criminal activities."
"These practices put our hard-working state employees at risk for criminal prosecution or discipline and jeopardize revenues that support critical state programs," he wrote.
Last week, Attorney General John Formella released a report calling the incident an "isolated and serious violation" of the liquor commission's policy and said corrective action has been taken. The report also admonished Volinsky and a labor union official for organizing the unofficial sting operation without letting authorities know they were conducting it.
"Officials or citizens conducting their own investigations may imperil state government functions and law enforcement efforts, and put not only themselves but the public at risk," Formella wrote.
Joseph Mollica, the commission's chairman, said the IRS ruling and the DOJ report provide a "long-anticipated and definitive end to an attempt to smear the reputation of one of the nation’s leading retailers and most successful beverage alcohol control states."
"As we said from day-one, NHLC followed its statutory obligation to maximize revenue for the taxpayers of New Hampshire, which we have done for over 85 years, generating more than $4 billion for the state," he said in a statement.
New Hampshire is one of 17 so-called control states where the government manages the distribution of liquor. The state's Liquor Commission, which is run by an appointed chairman and board, oversees nearly 80 retail stores.
The Granite State, which has no state sales tax, is a magnet for consumers from other states who often cross the border to buy cheaper booze.