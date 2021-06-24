(The Center Square) – The VA would be required to speed up processing of requests for records under a proposal filed by U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., which is aimed at easing a massive backlog of requests.
Hassan, who co-sponsored the bipartisan legislation with Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., said the measure would require the federal Department of Veterans Affairs to determine the root causes of the backlog and come up with a plan to process scores of unfulfilled Freedom of Information Act requests from veterans and their families.
A similar bipartisan bill was approved by the House of Representatives earlier this month.
Hassan, a member of the Senate Committee on Veterans' Affairs, said there has been a "systemic failure" by the VA to provide veterans timely access to their own personal records.
"Many veterans file requests for important documents, such as their military records or claim files, and are left waiting for far too long,” she said in a statement. "It is a disservice to our veterans and their families."
The pandemic forced the agency to shut down offices that house much of the information on veterans, which has created a backlog of hundreds of thousands of unfilled requests.
Veterans and their families requesting service records and other information from the VA for health care purposes, personal loans and other needs haven't been able to get those documents within the 20 days that the FOIA law requires.
VA officials have said it could take 18 to 24 months to work through the backlog, according to published reports.
The records include information on veterans' benefits, health care coverage, burial benefits, personal loans and even COVID-19 vaccinations.
Hassan's bill would require them to speed up that process and provide more manpower and resources to reduce the backlog. The legislation would also require a review of the VA's handling of FOIA requests to ensure they are following proper procedures. A report to Congress would be required.
Earlier this year, Hassan helped push through a COVID-19 relief bill that provided $50 million to the National Archives and Records Administration, which oversees the processing of FOIA requests for the agency.
"Passage of this bill will ensure that we are increasing accountability at the VA and keeping our promise to veterans," Hassan said.