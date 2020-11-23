(The Center Square) – Hanover High School, where the average SAT score is 1340, was ranked the best public high school in New Hampshire, according to a review of school data by the website 24/7 Wall St.
The school has an enrollment of 749 students and its average graduation rate stood at 95 percent, the analysis said. 24/7 Wall St. reviewed information from the data clearinghouse Niche, including teacher absenteeism, test scores and parent surveys, to carry out the study.
Only about one-third of public school students entering high schools around the nation are ranked proficient in math, the National Assessment of Educational Progress reports. And 32% of those students are considered proficient in reading, the analysis states.
Nearly 50% of the schools on the list are classified as charter or magnet schools, according to the study. Such schools tend to be more selective in admissions and receive additional funds through private donations, 24/7 Wall St. reported.
Such schools also tend to be in relatively higher-income areas where parents and adults more often have a bachelor’s degree than the nation as a whole, according to the analysis.
Best Public High School in Every State
|State
|Best High School
|Location
|Number of Students
|Student-Teacher Ratio
|Avg. SAT Score
|Avg. Graduation Rate
|Alabama
|Loveless Academic Magnet Program High School
|Montgomery
|513
|15-to-1
|1360
|95%
|Alaska
|Mat-Su Career & Tech Education High School
|Wasilla
|701
|18-to-1
|1180
|95%
|Arizona
|BASIS Scottsdale
|Scottsdale
|1,081
|11-to-1
|1480
|95%
|Arkansas
|Haas Hall Academy
|Fayetteville
|466
|16-to-1
|1320
|95%
|California
|Henry M. Gunn High School
|Palo Alto
|2,006
|19-to-1
|1410
|96%
|Colorado
|Cherry Creek High School
|Greenwood Village
|3,720
|21-to-1
|1340
|94%
|Connecticut
|Staples High School
|Westport
|1,858
|12-to-1
|1290
|99%
|Delaware
|Charter School of Wilmington
|Wilmington
|972
|19-to-1
|1350
|99%
|Florida
|Pine View School
|Osprey
|1,925
|17-to-1
|1380
|95%
|Georgia
|Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science & Technology
|Lawrenceville
|1,098
|17-to-1
|1370
|95%
|Hawaii
|Mililani High School
|Mililani
|2,616
|18-to-1
|1160
|94%
|Idaho
|Boise Senior High School
|Boise
|1,496
|18-to-1
|1260
|91%
|Illinois
|Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy
|Aurora
|647
|12-to-1
|1450
|99%
|Indiana
|Signature School
|Evansville
|390
|14-to-1
|1350
|95%
|Iowa
|West Senior High School
|Iowa City
|1,515
|19-to-1
|1390
|96%
|Kansas
|Blue Valley North High School
|Overland Park
|1,469
|16-to-1
|1380
|97%
|Kentucky
|duPont Manual High School
|Louisville
|1,919
|18-to-1
|1380
|97%
|Louisiana
|Benjamin Franklin High School
|New Orleans
|995
|20-to-1
|1340
|95%
|Maine
|Maine School of Science & Mathematics
|Limestone
|127
|7-to-1
|1410
|90%
|Maryland
|Poolesville High School
|Poolesville
|1,185
|19-to-1
|1400
|98%
|Massachusetts
|Massachusetts Academy of Math & Science
|Worcester
|98
|16-to-1
|1480
|90%
|Michigan
|International Academy
|Bloomfield Hills
|1,371
|18-to-1
|1400
|90%
|Minnesota
|Minnetonka Senior High School
|Minnetonka
|3,280
|20-to-1
|1350
|97%
|Mississippi
|Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science
|Columbus
|238
|11-to-1
|1360
|95%
|Missouri
|Clayton High School
|Clayton
|900
|12-to-1
|1310
|99%
|Montana
|Bozeman High School
|Bozeman
|2,204
|16-to-1
|1300
|88%
|Nebraska
|Millard North High School
|Omaha
|2,573
|18-to-1
|1380
|93%
|Nevada
|Davidson Academy
|Reno
|189
|5-to-1
|1500
|N/A
|New Hampshire
|Hanover High School
|Hanover
|749
|12-to-1
|1340
|95%
|New Jersey
|Bergen County Academies
|Hackensack
|1,098
|11-to-1
|1460
|99%
|New Mexico
|La Cueva High School
|Albuquerque
|1,762
|20-to-1
|1320
|88%
|New York
|Stuyvesant High School
|New York
|3,319
|21-to-1
|1480
|99%
|North Carolina
|Raleigh Charter High School
|Raleigh
|563
|14-to-1
|1370
|95%
|North Dakota
|Fargo Davies High School
|Fargo
|1,274
|16-to-1
|1350
|97%
|Ohio
|Solon High School
|Solon
|1,600
|19-to-1
|1330
|98%
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics
|Oklahoma City
|150
|6-to-1
|1410
|100%
|Oregon
|School of Science & Technology
|Beaverton
|162
|18-to-1
|1320
|90%
|Pennsylvania
|Julia R. Masterman Secondary School
|Philadelphia
|1,214
|22-to-1
|1380
|95%
|Rhode Island
|Barrington High School
|Barrington
|1,101
|13-to-1
|1280
|98%
|South Carolina
|South Carolina Governor's School for Science & Mathematics
|Hartsville
|280
|13-to-1
|1380
|95%
|South Dakota
|Brandon Valley High School
|Brandon
|1,122
|22-to-1
|1210
|97%
|Tennessee
|Hume-Fogg Academic Magnet School
|Nashville
|903
|21-to-1
|1330
|99%
|Texas
|School of Science & Engineering
|Dallas
|497
|19-to-1
|1360
|95%
|Utah
|Karl G. Maeser Preparatory Academy
|Lindon
|636
|17-to-1
|1400
|95%
|Vermont
|Champlain Valley Union High School
|Hinesburg
|1,291
|14-to-1
|1240
|93%
|Virginia
|Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology
|Alexandria
|1,781
|18-to-1
|1510
|99%
|Washington
|Tesla STEM High School
|Redmond
|601
|21-to-1
|1430
|95%
|West Virginia
|George Washington High School
|Charleston
|1,120
|22-to-1
|1240
|93%
|Wisconsin
|Whitefish Bay High School
|Whitefish Bay
|970
|16-to-1
|1340
|92%
|Wyoming
|Jackson Hole High School
|Jackson
|720
|14-to-1
|1270
|92%
