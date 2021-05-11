(The Center Square) – An unlikely coalition of liberal and conservative groups are pushing for changes to a New Hampshire law that shields police officers from prosecution for misconduct.
A proposed amendment filed Tuesday to a policing reform package being considered by the New Hampshire Legislature would eliminate the state's qualified immunity law, which largely prevents law enforcement from being sued by the public for wrongdoing.
Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, co-founders of Ben & Jerry's ice cream, are among those pushing for approval of the amendment to the bill and have brought their national campaign to end qualified immunity to the Granite State.
Speaking at a news conference on Monday in front of the New Hampshire State House, Cohen said qualified immunity allows police officers to "shoot first and think later " which he called "absurd."
"We have a problem in our country today," Cohen said. "There are some policemen that are breaking the law and abusing our citizens."
Joining them at the press briefing were members of Americans for Prosperity - New Hampshire, a conservative policy group, which also supports ending qualified immunity.
AFP-NH Deputy State Director Ross Connolly said lawmakers "need to seize this opportunity to ensure Granite Staters can have their day in court when they have had their constitutional rights violated by a government official."
"It is wrong government officials can use ignorance of the law as an excuse for infringing a person’s civil rights and we urge the legislature to change this broken status quo," he said.
The policing reform legislation, which is aimed at eliminating racial bias among police officers, was heard by the House Judiciary committee on Tuesday.
But the measure – and the amendment to end qualified immunity – face long odds in New Hampshire's GOP-controlled Legislature, which has been reluctant to take up policing reforms passed by other states in response to protests over the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed by Minneapolis police officers last year.
The influential New Hampshire Police Association and the New Hampshire Municipal Association, which also oppose the changes, say it would allow frivolous lawsuits to be filed against police officers and drive up costs for local governments to defend them in court.
The House of Representatives in April rejected a stand-alone bill that also would have limited qualified immunity protections for law enforcement.
House Bill 111 was rejected 184-178 in a vote that went mostly along party lines with Republicans largely opposed to the changes.
Rep. Paul Berch, D-Westmoreland, who filed the bill and the amendment to the policing reform package, said the changes would improve police transparency and accountability.
"This legislation guarantees that the citizens of our state have a right to go to court for redress of harms done to them by the government," he said at Monday's briefing.
Rep. Tony Lekas, R-Hudson, is one of the few Republicans who supports the measure and argues it isn't a partisan issue – or meant to unfairly punish police officers.
"This is not an anti-police amendment as some have claimed," he said. "By holding government employers liable, it recognizes that it is their responsibility to hire, train and supervise carefully and provide a work environment that promotes professional behavior."