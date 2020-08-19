(The Center Square) – A portion of New Hampshire’s federal CARES Act money will be used to address the glaring digital divide in the Granite State.
Gov. Chris Sununu earlier this month announced that about $16 million will be spent on rural broadband projects statewide.
New Hampshire Public Radio reported that the towns of Bristol, Danbury, Deering, Errol, Hillsborough, Mason, Springfield, Stoddard and Washington received about $6.5 million to fix connectivity for around 3,000 properties.
Some contracts between towns and vendors are still in the works but will be announced after they are finalized. Sununu said after the work is completed, close to 6,000 properties will have better connectivity.
“There’s an expectation here of individuals coming in the state and that are in the state that it’s the 21st century, and connectivity is part of our utility base now, and that has to be as reliable as turning the water faucet on,” the governor told NHPR.
TV station WMUR reported recently that currently just 13 percent – or 160 residents – of residents in the small town of Sandwich have usable internet service.
Julie Dolan, who chairs Sandwich’s Broadband Advisory Committee, said the fortunate few in her town to have high-speed access, however, must contend with aging infrastructure.
NPHR reported that Sununu announced in June that $50 million would be set aside for the state’s broadband projects.