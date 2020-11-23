(The Center Square) – Enthusiasm for sports betting in New Hampshire appears strong, with more than $200 million in wagers placed since its legalization late last year.

“It took legislation to get this product on sale here in New Hampshire, the legislation once passed it becomes law, so it’s definitely a product that’s well underway,” Maura McCann, marketing director for the New Hampshire Lottery Commission, told The Center Square.

The state has garnered $4.6 million net in tax revenues from the gambling profits.

Considering the severe brakes COVID-19 put on sports’ seasons over the year, the state is pleased with the amount, a press release from the New Hampshire Lottery Commission said //source link?//.

Historically, New Hampshire has been welcoming to gambling enterprises and was the first state to legalize a lottery.

Last year’s legislation, which legalized sports betting, was a bipartisan effort on the part of Gov. Chris Sununu and the Legislature, Danny Maloney, director of Sports Betting at the New Hampshire Lottery Commission, said //source link?//.

“The different parties really came together on this one and got it through, and after the bill was passed, it was up and running very quickly too, so it was pretty unanimous,” Maloney told Center Square. “I would say everybody was very positive about it because of the integrity that the New Hampshire Lottery has shown since 1964. So they knew once that product was part of our portfolio, that we’d run it successfully, that we’d run it securely.”

The legislation allowed for mobile gambling and brick-and-mortar establishments where bets could be placed in-person, Maloney said.

The state partnered with DraftKings to create an online sportsbook where customers can place bets through an app. Together, they recently opened the first two retail destinations, DraftKings Sportsbook at The Brook in Seabrook and DraftKings Sportsbook at Manchester. Although there are no concrete plans, there is an opportunity for additional locations.

The new law also allows for a lottery product, which Maloney said the Lottery Commission expects to be available early next year. To be called Sports 606, it will be sold throughout the state at locations already selling lottery products.

This lucrative means of revenue for the Granite State will bring money to different economic areas through jobs, advertising and sales commissions but will most directly benefit education.

“Under the law, all profits the state receives from all the different avenues goes directly to education,” said Maloney.

The Department of Education decides where the money goes after the Lottery Commission hands it over, McMann said.