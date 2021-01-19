(The Center Square) – After legislative attempts to address the affordable housing shortage were curtailed by the COVID-19 crisis last year, lawmakers in New Hampshire are eager to dig into the issue again.
Many bills have appeared centered around the housing issue in this new session, reports The Eagle-Tribune, several of which hold promise to Ben Frost, managing director of Policy and Planning at New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority, said.
Lack of supply is the main issue in the Granite State, Frost said, and it faces both renters and purchasers. He said the state lacks approximately 20,000 housing units.
The state has a vacancy rate under 2%, whereas a vacancy rate of 5% is considered healthy, Frost said.
"The Office of Strategic Initiatives in New Hampshire just released a report showing how little building activity there has been in the past decade, both on single-family and multi-family, and so builders are just not building to meet demand and that begs the question, well why not?" Frost told The Center Square.
The absence can be traced to a collection of problems: rising building costs combined with complicated municipality regulations has led to less housing being built and preexisting housing prices skyrocketing.
Municipality regulations is the one factor the state has the most control over, Frost said.
Rep. Joe Alexander, R-Goffstown, sponsored a proposal that combines two bills from the 2020 legislative session to address the municipal barriers to building and developers' financial incentives.
Rep. Casey Conley, D-Dover, proposed legislation that builds off a statute already in place. There is currently a statute that allows tax relief for improvements to structures in downtown areas, Frost said.
"So a municipality could – and this is just enabling legislation – they could establish a 'housing opportunity zone' where they want to see more housing development occur, and to help provide incentives for that give some tax relief that is relief from increased property taxation for a period of up to ten years," he said.
Another piece of legislation that hasn't been introduced yet, but is gaining attention is from Sen. Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, Frost said.
"This year, Sen. Bradley is planning to introduce a one-time appropriation over the biennium: $5 million a year so total $10 million, to the affordable housing fund to provide additional funding for affordable housing construction," he said.
Frost has great hopes that this bill will pass.
"In the short run, the funding is critical to helping us finance the developing of housing, so that would have the most immediate impact," Frost said.