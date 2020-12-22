(The Center Square) – New Hampshire could be headed for a boom in charter school availability in the years to come following recent budgetary decisions.
Lawmakers on the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee recently approved funding for charter schools from a $46 million federal grant.
In a 7-3 vote, the committee allocated $10 million to the independent schools, The Associated Press reported.
The grant will support startup costs when building new charter schools, Sarah Scott, deputy director of grassroots operations for Americans for Prosperity-New Hampshire, told The Center Square.
“Right now, a lot of kids are stuck in a school that isn’t responding to their needs or talents, and this grant would double the number of charter schools in New Hampshire,” Scott said. “This grant would add an additional 27 schools.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the inflexible educational experience many students have had over the years.
“Today, common sense prevailed, and kids won,” Gov. Chris Sununu said in a statement following the lawmaker' decision. “For two years, hundreds of kids have made the trip to Concord to advocate for what they believed in, and their hard work has finally paid off. Charter schools are public schools, and this game-changing grant will open up doors of opportunity for school children across the state. The right thing to do is always worth fighting for.”
The Department of Education has left the decision with each district as to whether or not to return to the classroom based on what COVID-19 cases are like in each, Scott said.
Many parents are dealing with the unexpected situation of trying to maintain a job and deal with children at home, Scott said.
“The whole pandemic has really underscored just how important it is for us to have options for families ... they really need to be flexible,” Scott said. “A one-size-fits-all education isn’t working for everybody right now. I think now more than ever we should be providing every kid with the opportunity to really personalize their education pathway, and expanding the public charter schools here would really help offer more equal access for all of our kids to get that education.”
She pointed out that charter schools offer another option for parents who may need to have their kids in school, or more conversely, those who are not comfortable sending their kids back yet.
Also, charter schools offer educational options that serve students beyond family schedules. New Hampshire has a lot of variety in its charter schools, Scott said. They can offer a learning environment with smaller classroom sizes and alternative learning styles.
“Some kids do really well with more of a hands-on learning approach, and there are some charter schools here that have really switched to hands-on experiential learning,” Scott said. “So instead of a theoretical whiteboard lesson, it will be much more focused on a hands-on project of creating something or doing science experiments, or something like that, to really help them understand it in a different way.”
Scott doesn’t believe charter schools are the best option for everyone.
“I think it should be really customized to each child and just what works for them,” Scott said.