(The Center Square) – The Executive Council on Wednesday confirmed former Sununu legal aide John Formella as New Hampshire's new attorney general.
Formella, who has served as Gov. Chris Sununu's chief legal counsel since 2017 and comes to the job with no prosecutorial experience, was approved by a vote of 4-1.
In a statement, Sununu praised the council for confirming Formella and said he has the utmost confidence that he will do a good job.
"John’s work ethic is unmatched, and I have no doubt he will make an exceptional Attorney General and advance the best interests of Granite Staters," Sununu said. "I look forward to working with him and the Department of Justice in the years ahead."
When he is formally sworn in, Formella will replace Gordon MacDonald, who was tapped by Sununu to serve as chief justice of the New Hampshire Supreme Court.
MacDonald was confirmed by the Executive Council in January. He was sworn into office earlier this month.
Formella, a Minnesota native, is a graduate of Florida State University. He earned his law degree at George Washington University Law School, according to a biography provided by the Sununu administration. Prior to working for Sununu, he was a full time attorney at Pierce Atwood, one of northern New England’s largest firms.
For Councilor Cinde Warmington, a Democrat who cast the lone vote against Formella's confirmation, his lack of prosecutorial experience was concerning.
"The role of attorney general is no place for on-the-job training," she said in remarks ahead of the vote. "I believe there are many governmental positions for which attorney Formella is highly qualified. Unfortunately, I do not believe the position of Attorney General is one of them."
But other councilors praised Formella as a "bright" and "likable" young lawyer who is fully capable of serving as the state's top law enforcement official.
"John Formella is an outstanding nominee," Councilor Joe Kenney, a Republican, said in remarks at Wednesday's hearing. "He's got the temperament, and that rare quality to understand how state government works, and can call up someone and get answers that are going to help the people of New Hampshire."