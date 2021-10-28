(The Center Square) – First-time unemployment claims in New Hampshire went up last week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor's weekly report.
There were 430 new applications for state unemployment benefits filed for the week that ended Oct. 23 – 38 more claims than the previous week, the federal agency reported on Thursday.
The state reported 49 new claims for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance for the week of Oct. 16. That's 20 more than the previous week, according to the report.
PUA and other federal unemployment programs created by Congress in response to the pandemic – including a $300 per week enhanced benefit – expired on Sept. 4 but jobless workers are still filing for the benefits.
To be sure, the Labor Department data only shows first-time unemployment claims that were filed for the previous week, not those that were successfully processed.
Continuing state unemployment claims – which lag behind a week – totalled 2,466 in the week ending Oct. 16, a decrease of 225 over the previous week.
The state has distributed more than $1.8 billion in federal and state unemployment benefits to workers since March 2020, when the COVID-19 outbreak began.
New Hampshire's unemployment rate dropped below 3% in September – one of the lowest rates in the nation, according to New Hampshire Employment Security.
Still, employers in New Hampshire and elsewhere are struggling to find workers amid a prolonged hiring crunch that economists say is holding back growth of the pandemic-battered economy.
Nationally, first-time unemployment claims also declined last week with many businesses rehiring workers for the busy holiday season.
There were 281,000 new jobless claims filed during the week that ended Oct. 23, a decrease of 10,000 from the previous week, according to the U.S. Labor Department. That's the lowest level for initial claims since March 2020, the agency said.
Continuing unemployment claims, which lag behind a week, dropped by 237,000 to more than 2.24 million nationally for the week that ended Oct. 16, officials said.
More than 2.8 million Americans were still receiving state or federal jobless benefits in the week ending Oct. 9, the agency reported. That's 448,386 fewer than the preceding week.