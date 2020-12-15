(The Center Square) – Limits on private, taxpayer-funded charter schools in New Hampshire leave hundreds of students waiting to get in, but state officials are planning to expand the schools with a surge of federal funding possibly headed to the state.
A Republican-led legislative panel has given a nod to accepting a $46 million federal grant to expand the number of charter schools in the state. The Legislature's Joint Revenue Committee voted 7-3 on Friday to accept a $10 million first installment of the grant.
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, a backer of charter school expansion, praised the move and vowed to put the federal dollars to use.
"For two years, hundreds of kids have advocated for what they believe in and their hard work has paid off," Sununu said in a statement. "Charter schools are public schools and this game-changing grant will open up doors of opportunity for children across the state."
Supporters of expanding charter schools argue that the schools are performing well and deserve to grow to meet demand.
Critics say they siphon scarce education funds and cherry-pick the best students from regular schools, some of which are struggling academically.
The schools get an annual allocation from the state, and some have agreements with local governments to get a portion of property tax revenue to fund their operations.
Democratic lawmakers have rejected the grant money in the past, which was authorized by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, arguing that opening more charter schools would put the state on the hook for millions of dollars in the future.
But control of the House and Senate swung back to Republicans in the Nov. 3 election, and expanding charter schools is a key plank of the GOP agenda in the upcoming legislative session.
Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy, D-Manchester, said the grant "does not support existing charter school students or operations and leaves New Hampshire property taxpayers responsible for filling a $17 million gap in state funding.
"Our efforts should be focused on helping our existing public schools and public charter schools who have been significantly impacted by the financial and administrative burden of COVID-19, not increasing taxes for our homeowners, renters, and small businesses during a period of mass financial instability," Soucy said in a statement.
Meanwhile, teachers unions are pushing back against the renewed push to expand charter schools.
“We were hoping that those elected to represent the more than 90% of NH Students and families that attend public school would devote their attention and efforts to the schools we already have, and help them with the health and funding crisis we are in right now,“ Megan Tuttle, president of the National Education Association of New Hampshire, said in a statement.
The union wants lawmakers to strengthen regulations around charter school funding to ensure that regular public schools don't get short changed.
"We believe since charter schools are taxpayer-funded schools, they MUST be held to the same safeguards and high standards of accountability, transparency, oversight and equity as public schools," Tuttle said.
Nearly 3,800 students attend 29 charter schools across the state, according to the state Department of Education, with another 1,400 on waiting lists.
The proposal now moves to the GOP-controlled Governor's Executive Council, which is expected to vote on accepting the grant money when it convenes on Jan. 7.