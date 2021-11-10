(The Center Square) – The New Hampshire Executive Council has approved millions of dollars in federal funds to support the state's COVID-19 vaccine programs, reversing a previous decision to reject the money.
On Wednesday, the Republican-controlled panel voted 4-0 to accept more than $22 million to help promote the vaccines as New Hampshire rolls out booster shots for eligible adults and vaccines for children ages 5 to 11. Three Republicans joined the panel's only Democrat in supporting the contracts. One Republican member abstained from the vote.
Gov. Chris Sununu, who requested approval of the funds, thanked the council for its efforts "to revisit and craft a solution to accept these critical public health federal funds." He said state officials will move quickly to use the additional funding.
"We are moving full steam ahead,'' Sununu said in a statement.
The move is a reversal for the council, which last month voted 4-1 along party lines to reject two contracts totaling $27 million in federal funds.
Councilors who voted against the contracts cited concerns about the effectiveness of the vaccines and whether accepting the grant money would bind the state to federal mandates.
Rep. Ken Weyler, R-Kingston, stepped down as chairman of the House Finance and Joint Legislative Fiscal committees – which must also approve the contracts – after he was criticized for emailing fellow council members a "report" filled with misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines.
The report included false claims that COVID-19 death counts are inflated and that "octopus-like creatures" were being injected into people’s bodies through the vaccines.
Weyler sought to block the vaccine contracts over language he alleged would require the state to enforce any future federal COVID-19 restrictions and lockdowns.
But Attorney General John Formella issued a legal opinion that the $27 million in federal grants won't require the state to follow any future directives on the COVID-19 response from the federal government.
The council's rejection of the money made New Hampshire the only state in the country to turn down federal vaccine funds.
At the time, Sununu blasted the decision and said it showed a "reckless disregard" for lives and the state's COVID-19 efforts to vaccinate more people. He said the rejection of the money delayed the state's effort to vaccinate more children.
Despite New Hampshire's efforts to expand vaccinations, it has sued the Biden administration over its COVID-19 vaccines mandates for federal workers, contractors and private companies with more than 100 employees.
Meanwhile, the council on Wednesday also adopted a resolution condemning vaccine mandates as part of its approval of the federal contracts.