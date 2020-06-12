(The Center Square) – After New Hampshire allowed the lodging industry to reopen with restrictions on June 5, owners are facing new challenges.
"Unfortunately, we don't have any guests this weekend at the moment," Christopher Bells, owner of the Cranmore Inn in North Conway, told WMUR.
One challenge owners face is that out-of-state guests have to prove they were quarantined for a least 14 days prior to visiting New Hampshire.
"A lot of our European travelers have been canceling reservations, a number of our travelers from states further away, like California, Texas, Ohio," Bellis said.
Other health guidelines lodges must follow include closing off common areas to practice social distancing, including only serving food through room service or grab and go, and making sure guests and staff wear masks.
Inns that are more like short term rentals seem to be faring better under the current restrictions.
Beach cottages are also receiving calls from guests to make reservations. In general, guests have been asking lots of questions and owners are hoping that state tourism marketing can help business pick up in the summer.
“The phones are ringing, and people are looking forward to coming here," Bob Preston, owner of Preston Real Estate, told WMUR.