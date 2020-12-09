(The Center Square) – New Hampshire's Great Bay is a vital habitat for birds, oysters and other aquatic life, but it's also heavily polluted by runoff from farms, lawns and backyard septic systems.
But a new agreement between New Hampshire and federal environmental regulators seeks to reduce the amount of nitrogen and other toxins flowing into the waterway.
A new permit issued by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will require 12 communities that discharge wastewater into the estuary to take steps over the next five years to reduce runoff that federal regulators say is degrading the estuary by stepping up monitoring and treatment for specific kinds of pollution, among other changes.
EPA New England Regional Administrator Dennis Deziel said the plans will mean a "significantly cleaner, healthier Great Bay" and reflects years of work and cooperation between municipal, state and federal officials.
"The permit is part of a federal and state approach that will reduce nitrogen in Great Bay in a cost-effective way, allowing municipal leaders the flexibility to make local decisions that are good for the environment and work for their communities," he said in a statement. "This is good news for New Hampshire communities and their ratepayer customers."
New Hampshire is one of a handful of states – including New Mexico, Massachusetts and Idaho – that still leave authority over local sewer and stormwater systems to the EPA.
Rain draining from roads, parking lots and other impervious surfaces is a major pollution source, the EPA says, leading to water quality problems in nearby lakes, rivers and harbors. It also contributes to algae blooms, which can be toxic to people and deprive water bodies of oxygen, killing fish and other marine life.
Nearly a quarter of New Hampshire's population lives within the Great Bay's watershed, which the EPA noted has contributed to the estuary's ongoing decline.
"EPA concluded there is urgency to regulate nitrogen in order to prevent further degradation since total nitrogen load is population driven and the Great Bay estuary watershed population is and has been fast growing," the agency wrote in comments.
A 2019 settlement between the EPA and New Hampshire and neighboring Massachusetts requires cities and towns in both states to take steps over the next five years to reduce toxins flowing into the waterways by ramping up monitoring and treatment for specific kinds of pollution, upgrading aging stormwater drainage systems and educating the public.
Environmentalist groups, including the Conservation Law Foundation, sued the EPA in 2017 to enforce the rules after the agency delayed implementation of new stormwater permits in both states. They were also pushing for tougher regulations in the great day permit, which would have required local governments to take more aggressive steps to reduce pollution.
Meanwhile, the state and local governments have complained tougher regulations will force them to spend hundreds of millions of dollars to upgrade wastewater treatment plants to reduce the nitrogen levels, with the cost ultimately being passed on to taxpayers.
Bob Scott, commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services, said the EPA plan for the Great Bay will allow "flexible, adaptive management to control nutrients in the estuary" and allow municipal governments to put off costly long-term upgrades.
"This permit delivers that approach and paves a way forward that will be guided by science and community action," he said.