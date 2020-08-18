(The Center Square) – The expiration of weekly stipends for health care workers late last month has stoked fears of widespread staffing shortages in New Hampshire.
The Concord Monitor reported that a lack of federal support for New Hampshire’s budget prompted Gov. Chris Sununu to not extend the Long Term Stabilization program, which previously provided stipends to 23,000 frontline workers.
The state implemented the program during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S. in early April. Under the program, full-time front-line health care workers received $300 weekly stipends, while $150 went to part-time workers.
The program’s expiration and Sununu’s decision to not extend it comes just as New Hampshire grapples with staffing shortages in long-term care facilities dating back to before the coronavirus outbreak.
Brendan Williams, the president of the New Hampshire Health Care Association, told the Monitor the move would exacerbate the shortages as many frontline workers walk away from their jobs because of fears of catching the illness or spreading it to their loved ones.
About 80 percent of New Hampshire’s infections were reported at long-term care facilities.
Patricia Cummings said Edgewood Centre in Portsmouth, where she works as an administrator, depended on the program to retain employees. The facility is facing many vacancies.
Cummings added that she has fielded questions regarding the program from worried workers, with a couple requesting a pay raise and others quitting.
Williams fears that without the stipend, not only would the shortages worsen, but some facilities could shutter permanently.
“I feel like we’ve been holding this whole thing together with bailing wire,” he told the Monitor.