(The Center Square) – New Hampshire Republican U.S. Senate hopeful Don Bolduc has shifted his stance on claims the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump as Democrats attack him for being an "election denier."
Ahead of the GOP state primary on Sept. 13, Bolduc repeatedly claimed that the White House race was stolen from Trump and that the previous election was rife with voter fraud.
"I signed a letter with 120 other generals and admirals, saying that Trump won the election, and damn it, I stand by my oath," he said during an August primary debate. "I’m not switching horses, baby."
Then he did. After he won the primary, Bolduc shifted his position about whether the results of the 2020 presidential election were legitimate as he pivoted to challenging Democratic incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan in the general election.
During a recent interview on Fox News, Bolduc said he has "done a lot of research" and determined that the "election was not stolen." Bolduc said while he still believes there was fraud, "elections have consequences, and, unfortunately, President Biden is the legitimate president of this country."
Bolduc's election denial flip-flopping was a central theme in a debate earlier this week against Hassan, where the Democrat attacked him over his changing stance.
"Let's be very clear here: Don Bolduc is an election denier," she said. "His refusal to accept election results means he doesn't listen to you. This allows him to support an agenda that will raise your costs and eviscerate your rights, because at the end of the day, he doesn't think he needs to listen, or isn't accountable to you."
Historically, two Democrats in the Senate representing New Hampshire is rare. Since 1980, both seats were Republican with exception of Jeanne Shaheen serving from 2009 to present, and Hassan from 2017 to present. The only other time both seats were Democrats dating to 1850 was 1975-1980.
The Bolduc-Hassan race tilts Democratic, according to the Cook Political Report. The seat is one Republicans hope to flip in their push to regain control of the Senate, and political action committees aligned with the national GOP have spent millions on ads attacking Hassan and supporting Bolduc.
Hassan is a former New Hampshire governor who defeated Republican U.S. Sen. Kelly Ayotte in a narrow race in 2016 to win the seat. She is seeking another six-year term.
Bolduc, a retired U.S. Army brigadier general, narrowly edged out New Hampshire Senate President Chuck Morse, a moderate, in the primary to win the GOP nomination.
Recent polls have shown Hassan with a slight lead over Bolduc among likely voters in the upcoming election. Bolduc has been trimming the margin, and most recently has gained support from Gov. Chris Sunni and Tulsi Gabbard, who made national headlines leaving the Democratic Party she sought to represent in the White House in the 2020 campaign season.
The issue of election “deniers” has become a major theme in the upcoming midterm elections, with control of Congress hanging in the balance. The Senate is a 50-50 split, with the West Wing tipping the scales blue.
Nationwide, more than 300 GOP candidates in federal and state races this fall are perpetuating Trump’s claim that the 2020 election was stolen from him and that elections are deeply flawed, according to a new report by the Brookings Institute. That includes two candidates in New Hampshire, which the group didn’t identify.
“Although no one has ever found proof of widespread and/or systematic fraud in the 2020 presidential election, the persistent and high-volume repetition by Trump and his high-profile surrogates has convinced many other Republicans that the election was stolen,” the report’s authors wrote.
The report's authors added, “For many who don’t actually believe Trump’s assertions, the fact that he made belief in the ‘Big Lie’ a condition of his support for one Republican over another in the primaries, led them to mimic Trump."