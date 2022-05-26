(The Center Square) – A proposal by New Hampshire lawmakers to cut unemployment benefits has fizzled out amid a last-minute compromise over a spending bill.
On Thursday, the state Legislature signed off on legislation that calls for spending $75 million for bridge upgrades, police body cameras and dashboard cameras for Department of Transportation vehicles.
But the final version of the bill that emerged from conference committee negotiations was stripped of a provision that would have cut the duration of unemployment insurance benefits from 26 weeks to 13 weeks, unless the state's unemployment rate went above 3%.
Ironically, the bill started out as a proposal to increase the Medicaid reimbursement rate for hospital obstetrician services by 25%; that was replaced with a plan to spend the money on bridge repairs and other priorities.
During the legislative committee process, Republican lawmakers also added the proposal to cut unemployment benefits for jobless beneficiaries, who would get the full 26 weeks only if the state's unemployment increased to 8%, which has rarely happened.
Senate negotiators apparently disagreed with the provision, and the House ultimately agreed to drop it from the final version of the bill.
In a report explaining the compromise, Rep. Terry Roy, R-Deerfield, said House leaders weren't willing to "sacrifice" money for bridge repairs and other needs "over the Senate’s apparent inability or unwillingness to negotiate on a good bill that would save small businesses money in unemployment taxes."
"The House remains committed to saving taxpayer money wherever we are able and making systems more efficient whenever we can," Roy wrote in the report.
The Granite State's labor market has improved dramatically since the height of the pandemic, and remains one of the lowest jobless rates in the nation.
New Hampshire's unemployment rate dropped slightly to 2.3% in April, according to the latest state data, after adding about 2,400 new jobs.
At the beginning of the pandemic, New Hampshire's jobless rate rose to more than 16% as tens of thousands of workers were sidelined to prevent the spread of the virus.
Since then, the state has distributed nearly $2 billion in federal and state unemployment benefits to workers, according to New Hampshire Employment Security.