(The Center Square) – New Hampshire's economy is rebounding from the pandemic, but the state is lagging behind the rest of the country in terms of labor force recovery.
That's according to economists, who told members of the Legislature's Joint Ways and Means Committee during a hearing on Friday that the state's labor participation rate has dropped several percentage points since early 2021 to under 97% and continues to decline, even as the state's economic conditions improve.
"There are a number of changes around remote work that could be having an impact on this, given that there are a lot of commuters going across borders into Massachusetts and other states," Moody's analyst Dan White told the panel. "The thing that would worry me the most is that this could be indicative of people leaving New Hampshire all together."
White said the data could also be highlighting that a smaller group of people are working multiple jobs, which would skew the overall labor participation rates.
Phil Sletten, senior policy analyst at the New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute, said while the state's gross product rose to $78 billion in the third quarter of 2021 – returning to pre-pandemic levels – the total number of employed people has struggled to keep pace with overall recovery.
The number of employed people in New Hampshire was just below 740,000 at the end of the year, roughly 20,000 fewer than in early 2020 when the pandemic started, he said.
"If you look at the average quarterly employment rate, we haven't seen that come back to prepandemic levels," Sletten told the panel.
Some industries such as food service, hospitality and entertainment have seen workers returning to pre-pandemic levels, while others such as manufacturing and retail are still lagging.
Sletten said data from the state shows two age groups – workers 25 to 34 and 55 to 74 – have shown the greatest drops in labor participation over the past year.
Moody's recently upheld New Hampshire's Aa1 bond rating in a report that credited New Hampshire's "strong economic fundamentals" for the stable ranking. The ratings agency noted high resident incomes and a diverse economy as well as "manageable leverage from debt, pension and post-employment liabilities."
"The outlook is stable as the state will likely maintain stable reserves and continue its path of economic growth and employment recovery while long-term leverage will not significantly change in coming years," the agency wrote.