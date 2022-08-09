(The Center Square) – Small businesses and startups will benefit from the doubling of refundable research and development tax credits should the U.S. House of Representatives pass the Inflation Reduction Act.
The $740 million lightning rod legislation includes the measure introduced by Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-NH. It moves the credit from a quarter-million dollars to $500,000 for those respective entities “developing new, innovative products that can lead to additional jobs and a stronger economy,” a release from her office says.
Congressional approval of the legislation is pending the House vote, which might happen on or before Friday. The Senate passed it Sunday along party lines, and Democrats hold a 220-210 edge – there are five vacancies – in the lower chamber.
The former Granite State governor said in the release, “New Hampshire is at the forefront of innovation, and expanding this tax cut will help more small businesses and startups advance their current efforts and create the technology of the future.”
Hassan had tried a maneuver on this tax credit previously with the American Innovation and Jobs Act.
Jasmine Inge, writing for the Dallas-based CPA firm PriceKubecka, notes many companies do not utilize R&D tax credits; it’s a hassle. She points out, however, “One of the biggest benefits of the R&D tax credit is that it can reduce federal, and some states’, taxable income.”
The American Institute of Architects agrees documentation can be “overwhelming” and might even trigger an audit. It writes that the pros are tied to revenue, even retroactive benefits, and in its industry, “underscores your firm’s commitment to innovation and unique design.”