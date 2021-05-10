The dollar’s purchasing power in New Hampshire is 94 cents based on the regional cost of items such as housing, groceries and services in 2019, according to a new analysis from the website 24/7 Wall St.

Goods and services in states where household incomes are below the U.S. average tend to be less expensive than in states with household incomes above the national median of $59,729, the study concludes.

Each state’s dollar value was estimated by dividing 100 (the dollar’s base value) by estimates for regional price parity, based on the Bureau of Economic Analysis’ 2019 data, the most recent numbers available.

New Hampshire has a 2020 personal income per capita of $66,418. That figure was compared to the state’s dollar value and price parity number to calculate the effective personal income of residents on average – $62,101.

The median home value in the state, $281,400, reflects the 2019 U.S. Census Bureau’s American Consumer Survey.

The Dollar’s Purchasing Power, State by State

StateValue of DollarPersonal Income Per CapitaIncome Adjusted by Cost of LivingMedian Home Value
Alabama$1.14$46,908$53,569$154,000
Alaska$0.95$64,780$61,476$281,200
Arizona$1.04$48,950$50,761$255,900
Arkansas$1.15$47,109$54,317$136,200
California$0.84$71,480$59,757$568,500
Colorado$0.98$58,500$53,315$373,300
Connecticut$0.95$79,771$75,782$280,700
Delaware$1.01$56,768$57,109$261,700
Florida$0.99$55,337$54,784$245,100
Georgia$1.07$51,165$54,644$202,500
Hawaii$0.81$60,729$49,008$669,200
Idaho$1.08$48,616$52,408$255,200
Illinois$1.03$62,977$64,614$209,100
Indiana$1.11$51,340$57,141$156,000
Iowa$1.11$55,218$61,292$158,900
Kansas$1.11$56,073$62,129$163,200
Kentucky$1.13$46,507$52,367$151,700
Louisiana$1.12$50,037$56,091$172,100
Maine$1.01$54,225$54,605$200,500
Maryland$0.92$68,258$63,002$332,500
Massachusetts$0.90$79,721$71,430$418,600
Michigan$1.08$52,987$57,067$169,600
Minnesota$1.02$61,540$62,771$246,700
Mississippi$1.16$41,745$48,257$128,200
Missouri$1.11$51,177$56,960$168,000
Montana$1.07$53,329$56,795$253,600
Nebraska$1.11$57,942$64,026$172,700
Nevada$1.03$53,635$55,030$317,800
New Hampshire$0.94$66,418$62,101$281,400
New Jersey$0.84$75,245$63,206$348,800
New Mexico$1.09$45,803$49,879$180,900
New York$0.84$75,548$63,234$338,700
North Carolina$1.08$50,086$54,243$193,200
North Dakota$1.11$59,388$65,743$205,400
Ohio$1.12$53,296$59,478$157,200
Oklahoma$1.13$49,249$55,553$147,000
Oregon$0.98$56,765$55,516$354,600
Pennsylvania$1.03$62,198$64,064$192,600
Rhode Island$0.99$60,837$60,046$283,000
South Carolina$1.09$47,502$51,540$179,800
South Dakota$1.12$57,273$64,260$185,000
Tennessee$1.10$50,547$55,753$191,900
Texas$1.04$54,841$56,760$200,400
Utah$1.04$52,251$54,080$330,300
Vermont$0.97$58,650$56,832$233,200
Virginia$0.99$62,362$61,551$288,800
Washington$0.92$68,322$62,583$387,600
West Virginia$1.13$45,109$50,928$124,600
Wisconsin$1.08$55,487$59,981$197,200
Wyoming$1.07$63,263$67,818$235,200

Source: 24/7 Wall St.

