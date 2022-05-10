(The Center Square) – A group of New Hampshire Democrats have filed a lawsuit challenging new political maps for the state Senate and Executive Council, alleging they are tilted toward Republicans.
The lawsuit, filed in Hillsborough County Superior Court on behalf of several Democratic voters, asks a judge to toss out maps for the 24 Senate districts and five Executive Council districts. These were approved by the House and Senate, each with GOP majority, and Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, who signed legislation last week authorizing the changes.
The plaintiffs, including former Democratic House Speaker Terie Norelli, argue that the new boundaries were created with "impermissible partisan intent – specifically, to prevent Democratic voters from fairly and equally participating in the political process" and because of that violate the state's constitution.
"Republicans can attain overwhelming control of the Senate and Executive Council even if they amass less than half of the statewide vote," lawyers for the plaintiffs wrote in the 38-page complaint. "Meanwhile, just to win a bare majority of districts under either plan, Democrats must amass well more than half of the statewide vote."
In the complaint, the plaintiffs argue that the Senate maps include 16 districts that overwhelmingly tilt Republican and eight that would favor Democrats. The Executive Council seats include four districts that favor Republicans and packs Democrats into a sprawling district that includes Keene and Concord, the plaintiffs allege.
"Under these plans, voters are not freely choosing their representatives; rather representatives are choosing their voters," the complaint reads.
The U.S. Constitution requires states to draw new congressional district lines every 10 years, following the census, to account for changes in population. States also use those numbers to draw maps for their federal and state legislative districts.
In New Hampshire, Republicans who took control of the House and Senate in the 2020 elections drew the maps amid opposition from Democrats and good government groups.
A separate lawsuit filed against the state challenges proposed maps for New Hampshire's two U.S. House districts, which Democrats and good government groups have accused Republicans of "gerrymandering" in their favor.
The legal challenge is being considered by the state Supreme Court, which has hired a "special master" to review the redistricting plan and vowed to draw the new congressional maps if state leaders can't come to a resolution.
The new maps, drawn by the state's Republican majority, would make the 1st Congressional District more Republican by shifting several GOP-leaning communities into the district while the 2nd Congressional District would be slightly more Democratic by including several Democratic-leaning communities. Both House seats are currently held by Democrats.
Republican lawmakers argue that the changes will make the House districts more competitive by updating political boundaries that haven't changed in decades.
Unlike the Senate and Executive Council districts, Sununu has taken issue with the proposed congressional districts, pledging to veto the redistricting plan if it reaches his desk.
The impasse leaves New Hampshire as just one of three states – including Florida and Missouri – that have yet to finalize the redistricting process following the 2020 Census, according to analysis from FiveThirtyEight. Arkansas and New York have finalized redistricting plans but the maps are being challenged in federal court.
An order issued by the high court last week directed Sununu and legislative leaders to reach an agreement on new maps by May 28.