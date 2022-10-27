(The Center Square) – New Hampshire Democrats are blaming Republican Gov. Chris Sununu for the federal government’s decision to choke off rental assistance funds as the state prepares to wind down the relief program.
The U.S. Treasury announced last week that New Hampshire wasn't among the 28 states included in the latest round of disbursements from the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The state was expecting at least $67 million in the latest allocation.
Sununu said the move will force the state to end its rental relief program by the end of the year, possibly sooner. He blamed the federal government, which he said was unfairly ending the rental assistance funding "without warning."
"With skyrocketing inflation, cold weather and the holiday season, this is the absolute worst time for the federal government to take this step," Sununu said in a statement.
But Democrats say the blame lies with Sununu for a slow roll out of the state's rental assistance program last year and other policy decisions made by the administration.
In a fiery letter to Sununu, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., said the federal government's decision to pass over New Hampshire for additional rental assistance funds was "unfortunate" but was a "direct consequence of a series of missteps by your administration throughout this process."
"This is the central issue: the reason that the U.S. Treasury Department has declined to fulfill your request to reallocate ERA1 funds at the last minute is in all likelihood due to your own failure to spend these funds effectively when you had the opportunity," Shaheen wrote.
Shaheen says the Sununu administration took more than a year to get the federally funded relief program up and running. She says Sununu also made the "ill-advised decision" to shift away from using the initial round of ERA funds to a second rental assistance funding source created through the American Rescue Plan Act.
"You have been adequately informed of the consequences New Hampshire would face, yet chose to continue down the path that has led to premature termination of critical, federal rental assistance that we fought to secure for Granite Staters," she wrote.
The Democrat also accused Sununu – a frequent Biden administration critic – of playing political games with the delegation over federal funding with an "eleventh-hour request for assistance" to "shift blame to the federal government for your administration’s mismanagement of this program." She said the maneuver is "part of a pattern" with the governor.
"Granite Staters are not interested in a blame game, they care about paying their rent and utility bills this winter," Shaheen said.
Following the news that the funding wasn't coming, Sununu sent a letter to Shaheen and other members of the delegation asking them to "stand up and right this wrong" by asking the Treasury to reconsider the funding allocations. He said without additional money, the program would shut down before the end of the year.
A statement on the New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority's website said new applications "will not be accepted pending a review of the existing pipeline of applications, the level of federal funding available, and the status of existing State requests to the U.S. Treasury for additional funding."
New Hampshire has dolled out more than $230 million to help provide rent and utility relief to residents struggling to pay their bills throughout the pandemic, according to the agency.
The funding has provided 25,785 households with an average of $10,046 in assistance, which can cover current and overdue rents, utility bills and other expenses, the agency said.
In March, the Sununu administration created the New Hampshire Emergency Rental Assistance Program with about $20 million in federal funding from the latest stimulus package.
Renters are eligible for relief through the state's program if their household income is below 80% of the area median income, someone in the residence is collecting unemployment benefits, if they've lost income or experienced financial hardship because of the pandemic, or are at risk of being evicted.
Sununu has also pushed federal officials to loosen the requirements for spending the money to allow ERA dollars to be devoted towards affordable housing projects.