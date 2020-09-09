(The Center Square) – State Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes achieved a narrow victory over Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky in the Democratic primary race for New Hampshire governor on Tuesday.
The New Hampshire Democratic Party issued a statement on Feltes’ win Wednesday.
“I want to congratulate Dan Feltes on his primary victory,” New Hampshire Democratic Party Chair Ray Buckley said. “Dan has a record of real results for working Granite Staters and the vision to build New Hampshire back better after COVID-19. In the state senate, Dan has fought to lower prescription drug prices, protect reproductive rights, and expand New Hampshire’s renewable energy economy – and as governor, he will continue to get results for all Granite Staters, not just those at the very top.”
Volinsky said Wednesday he would put his support behind Feltes, WMUR 9 reported.
In declaring victory late Tuesday, Feltes told supporters he shouldn’t be counted out in in a race against a popular incumbent governor, WMUR 9 reported.
Gov. Chris Sununu won the Republican primary with roughly 90 percent of the vote over challenger Karen Testerman, WMUR 9 reported.
Election observers told WMUR 9 that Volinsky’s declining to support the no broad-based tax pledge may have cost him the race.
Volinsky had maintained it would set him apart from Feltes and would make the issue of high property taxes a key discussion in the campaign.
"It's pretty obvious there are overlaps between us, but when it comes down to two key issues – no pledge and no pipeline – there is a clear distinction between us, and if you want to fix the school funding system and if you want to really take action to combat climate change, I'm your guy," Volinsky said.
With nearly 98 percent of precincts reporting, Feltes was leading Volinsky by roughly 4 percentage points, WMUR 9 reported. The Associated Press also had called the race for Feltes by Wednesday morning.