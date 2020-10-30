(The Center Square) – With the election approaching, new data from the New Hampshire Secretary of State's Office shows more than 181,000 voters have already returned absentee ballots, galvanized by early voting encouragement amid the COVID-19 pandemic along with a strong push by the Democratic Party.
“People voting are Democrat overwhelmingly, but I would be hesitant to call it a key takeaway because most are hard core partisans anyway,” Andy Smith, director of the University of New Hampshire Survey Center and Professor of Practice, Political Science, at UNH’s College of Liberal Arts, told The Center Square. “It’s been something pushed at the national level and in New Hampshire, it’s an organized effort within the party. It certainly wasn’t organic, but a concerted effort to push early absentee voting.”
A recent Granite State Poll conducted by the UNH Survey Center is based on 933 online responses received between Oct. 9-12.
The poll found more than 60% of Trump supporters said they will not display a Trump bumper sticker or yard sign out of fear of vandalism.
“It relates to the idea of a shy Trump voter, because Trump voters are much less likely to show support for Trump,” Smith said. “It’s a theory – the Spiral of Silence theory – that says if you believe your candidate is less popular, you’re less likely express that publicly.”
Smith noted the results bear out the “Spiral of Silence” theory – created by the German scholar Elizabeth Noelle-Neuman – which suggests people who believe their political preferences don’t follow popular opinion refrain from publicizing who they support and instead express their views when actually voting.
Smith said that was the case in the last presidential election and still holds true.
“So the elections in New Hampshire are closer than polls would indicate, similar to what we saw in 2016,” Smith said.
In New Hampshire, absentee ballots can’t be counted until Election Day, but a Ballotpedia chart shows that’s not the case everywhere.
“In Durham, it is definitely a partisan effort to get people to vote absentee, they all have Biden signs, it’s a definite coordinated Democrat activity,” Smith said. “I don’t think it gives advantage in the election; they’re banking their votes.”