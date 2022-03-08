(The Center Square) – New Hampshire's political leaders are mourning the passing of House Democratic leader Renny Cushing, who died on Monday after a two-year battle with cancer.
Cushing, 69, had recently stepped aside from his leadership post to receive treatment for stage 4 prostate cancer. He is survived by his wife and three daughters.
The veteran lawmaker is being remembered by leaders from both sides of New Hampshire's political aisle as a dedicated public servant who was passionate about the progressive causes he championed during his long tenure in the state Legislature.
House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, praised Cushing for his decades of public service and said he was "saddened" by his passing.
"He was highly respected amongst his peers in the House and throughout the state of New Hampshire. He was a passionate and dedicated public servant – never afraid to take on controversial issues for the sake of bettering this great state," Packard said in a statement.
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu directed that state flags in Cushing's hometown of Hampton be lowered to half staff on the day of his internment.
"Renny Cushing served his community for decades in the New Hampshire House and made a lasting impact on the issues he cared deeply about," Sununu said in a statement. “My thoughts are with the Cushing family during this unimaginable time.”
Cushing, who was elected House Democratic leader in 2020, began his public service as an outspoken critic of the Seabrook nuclear power plant in the 1970s.
He is credited with successfully pushing for decriminalization of marijuana in 2017, and shepherding a repeal of New Hampshire's death penalty two years later.
More recently, he led a court challenge by Democrats to require remote access to House sessions during the pandemic for lawmakers who are immunocompromised.
"Renny never retreated from devotion to the progressive causes that had been his lifeblood, or from his service to the people of New Hampshire and the institution of the House," Rep. David Cote, D-Nashua, said in a statement. "He cannot be replaced."