(The Center Square) – Coronavirus policies to protect non-paying utility customers from being disconnected remain active in New Hampshireaccording to a nonprofit group representing state public utility commissions.

Many states put in place policies in the form of orders, directives and statutes that limit disconnections to customers who are unable to pay their utility bills as a result of the health emergency, the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners reported. In New Hampshire, the moratorium remains in force until Oct. 16.

The authority of state public utilities commissions varies by state, the group said in an Oct. 1 report. Utility commissioners, who oversee investor-owned utilities that provide services such as water, telecommunications and power, do not usually have regulatory power over municipal or cooperative utilities, according to the association

State Policies on Utility Disconnections for Non-paying Customers

StateLatest Action (Date Implemented)Moratorium Status
AlabamaCommission statement
(March 17)		Voluntary moratorium
AlaskaUtility docket order (April 15)Active through Nov. 15
ArizonaGovernor electric utility relief package (March 26)Voluntary moratorium
ArkansasExecutive order (Aug. 14)Active through Oct. 13
CaliforniaUtility docket order (June 11)Active through 2021
Colorado Executive order (Sept. 7)Expires on Oct. 7
ConnecticutUtility docket order (July 21)Active through Oct. 31
DelawareState of emergency – 27th modification (Sept. 3)Active through Nov. 1 
District of ColumbiaOrder No. 20358 (May 28)To be determined
FloridaCost tracking (July 7)Voluntary moratorium
GeorgiaUtility docket order (June 2)Expired on July 14
HawaiiOrder No. 37284 (Aug. 24)Active through Dec. 31
IdahoN/AVoluntary moratorium
IllinoisNews release (July 31)Expired on July 26
IndianaAnnouncement (Aug. 12)Expired on Aug. 14
IowaUtility docket order (May 20)Expired on May 27 
KansasOrder No. 20-GIMX-393-MIS (May 21)Expired don May 31
KentuckyCase No. 2020-00085 (June 23)To be determined
LouisianaSpecial order 44-2020 (July 1)Expired on July 16 
MaineCase No. 2020-00081 (July 10)To be determined
MarylandPress release (Sept. 1)Active through Nov. 15
MassachusettsOrder D.P.U. 20-58-B (July 31)Active through Nov. 15
MichiganPress release (July 1)Voluntary moratorium
MinnesotaExecutive order 20-89 (Sept. 11)Active through Oct. 12
MississippiUtility docket order (March 15)Expired on May 26
MissouriCase No. AW-2020-0356 (May 14)Voluntary moratorium
MontanaGovernor directive (March 30)Expired on June 30
NebraskaOrder No. NUSF-92 (March 25)Voluntary moratorium
NevadaOrder (March 27)Voluntary moratorium
New HampshireExtension of Executive Order 2020-16 (Aug. 7)Active through Oct. 16 
New JerseyPress releaseVoluntary moratorium
New MexicoExecutive Order 2020-059 (Aug. 28)Active through Oct. 18
New YorkState legislation (June 17)To be determined
North CarolinaUtility docket orders (July 29)Expired on Sept. 1
North DakotaCOVID-19 office and hearing procedures (June 19)Voluntary moratorium
OhioCase No. 20-0591-AU-UNC (April 8)Voluntary moratorium
OklahomaMedia advisory (March 13)Voluntary moratorium
OregonMedia release (April 20)Voluntary moratorium
PennsylvaniaGovernor's amendment (Aug. 31)Active through Dec. 1
Rhode IslandUtility docket No. 5022 (June 30)Expired on Sept. 30
South CarolinaUtility docket order No. 2020-106-A (June 10)Expired on May 14 
South DakotaAnnouncement (April 17)Voluntary moratorium
TennesseePress release (Aug. 10)Expired on Aug. 29
TexasCommission meeting (Aug. 13)Expired on Sept. 30 
UtahUtility docket order No. 20-999-01 (April 23)Voluntary moratorium
VermontCase 20-0703-PET (Sept. 23)Active through Oct. 15
VirginiaAdditional Order on Moratorium (Sept. 15)Expired on Oct. 5 
WashingtonGovernor's proclamation 20-23.7 (July 31)Active through Oct. 15 
West VirginiaGeneral Order 262.5 (June 17)Expired on July 1 
WisconsinNews release (Sept. 17)Active through Nov. 1 
WyomingUtility Docket No. 90000-151-XO-20 (March 26)To be determined

Source: National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners

