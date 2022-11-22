(The Center Square) – Two weeks after the midterm elections, control of New Hampshire’s 400 member state House of Representatives remains in limbo with a handful of recounts in legislative races yet to be finalized, and a court challenge over the results in one district.
Following the Nov. 8 election, the House is split between the two political parties by a razor-thin margin with 200 Republicans and 199 Democrats, according to preliminary results.
Recounts have been held in several close legislative races, with a few remaining to be conducted, but the results could still change based on audits and ballot challenges. Under state law, ballots challenged during a recount must undergo additional examination by the state Ballot Law Commission.
Meanwhile, Democrats have filed a lawsuit seeking to block Secretary of State David Scanlan from conducting a second recount in a House race for a Manchester district, where the Republican candidate lost by only one vote in a recount.
In the 24-page complaint, the plaintiffs argue that Scanlan's notice ordering a second recount "is an abuse of discretion, without precedent, and in clear violation of New Hampshire law."
The plaintiffs, which include the Senate Democratic leader Donna Soucy, argue that under New Hampshire law, only one recount is allowed unless the "discrepancy between the number of votes cast on election day and the number of votes counted in the audit is greater than one percent.”
They said the difference in the House race was "less than one percent," so a second recount is unwarranted.
“If the defendant is permitted to arbitrarily order a second recount in this case in violation of New Hampshire law, that will undermine the confidence of plaintiffs, candidates, and voters that New Hampshire elections are conducted according to the law," the plaintiffs wrote in the complaint.
In a court filing, Scanlan claims that he ordered a "continuation" of the vote count, not a recount, and said the Nov. 8 election results are not official until audits have been completed.
Scanlan said there is evidence not all the ballots were tallied in the recount, so the process must continue to ensure all of the votes are counted.
Ahead of the midterms, Republicans had a firm grip of the House during the previous legislative session after winning a 26 vote majority in the 2020 elections.
But the House has flipped between Democrats and Republicans at least six times in the past decade, according to state election data.
In the state Senate, the outcome is more certain with Republicans winning a 14-10 majority in the election. That’s the same margin the GOP had in the upper chamber last session.