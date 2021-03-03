(The Center Square) – Democrat Raymond Buckley is running for another term as the party's new Hampshire chairman amid a challenge from an activist who argues the party needs new blood.
Buckley, 61, is seeking an eighth term as the state Democratic Party's chair. He argues that the party has won numerous elections and continued to expand its membership under his tenure, despite its losses in the November elections.
"We are working to continue to build progressive power across New Hampshire so that we can establish our state as a true blue state that leads New England and our country with equitable, sustainable, just, and popular policies," Buckley said in a recent statement announcing his reelection bid. "I am energized and ready to continue leading that campaign."
He faces a challenge from Democrat Emmett Soldati, a Somersworth businessman and former Executive Council candidate, who announced his bid in December.
Soldati, 31, argues the party needs a younger voice to help retake the state Legislature in the 2022 elections and has pledged if elected to amplify the voice of local party committees through a “Local First” platform.
"I don’t just have a vision for the New Hampshire Democratic Party, I have a plan," Soldati posted on his social media site. "A plan to make our party stronger, more inclusive, modernized & connected to the grassroots of this magnificent state."
The roughly 260-member New Hampshire Democratic State Committee will vote for the chairmanship and other top posts March 14 during a livestreamed meeting.
Soldati has touted his endorsements from a number of local party officials and state lawmakers, including state Sen. Sue Prentiss, D-Lebanon.
"I have promised to listen and respond to my constituents, and this endorsement represents my commitment to keeping that promise. Emmett has made that same promise to the State Committee and every Democrat in our state," Prentiss said in a statement on her endorsement. "He is ready to lead.”
Buckley was first elected to the post in 2007 and has been reelected every two years, only facing one other challenge to his tenure during that time.
He also has served on the Democratic National Committee for more than two decades, and was the first openly gay vice chair of the national party.
He has faced criticism over the Democratic loss of the state Legislature in the recent elections, with the House and Senate swinging back to Republican control.
Buckley strongly defended his track record during a recent online forum, ticking off a list of statewide races Democrats have won.
"The amount of money we raise, the amount of staff we have, the support we give to our candidates, our local and county committees, is unprecedented,” Buckley said during the event, which was hosted by progressive group Rights and Democracy.