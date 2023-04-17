(The Center Square) – Representatives from the Department of Energy testified Monday in front of a Senate budget committee hearing.
The Senate Finance Committee took testimony from Jared Chicoine, commissioner of the Department of Energy, to discuss the organization’s budget proposal and various areas the department handles, including energy assistance programs and working with other states on issues surrounding the electric grid.
The department submitted a budget request of $67.5 million, Chicoine said, for fiscal year 2024 and $67.9 million in fiscal year 2025.
“As part of our effort to find efficiencies,” Chicoine said, “we have proposed a budget that decreases 1.4% in fiscal year 2024 and about 1% in fiscal year 2025 as compared to the fiscal year 2023 adjustment [budget] authorized.”
Chicoine said the decreases were due to eliminating seven positions for the current budget, and the department’s budget is “about 87% federal and other funds.”
“We provide support to consumers in dealing with utility companies,” Chicoine said of the department created last year through legislation. “We average around 6,000 contacts from consumers annually, and we have also been given a strong policy role, which included the creation of the 10-year state energy strategy.”
Chicoin said the department’s budget ask has been to take advantage of the newly created entity “to find operational efficiencies” and “manage through significant challenges” in the energy sector.
He said the Renewable Energy Fund supports initiatives administered by the department, and he has requested “language that allowed us to charge to the fund for the administration” of the Office of Offshore Wind Industry Development, which was funded through the previous budget.
“That office was funded in the previous budget, but the only appropriate funds were able to that we were able to charge were Federal State Energy program funds,” Chicoine told the committee. “The Renewable Energy Fund better aligns with the purpose of that office. And would free up federal funds to be used for state government energy efficiency projects.”
When asked about the energy assistance fund, which had been appropriated $42 million, Chicoine said he would be able to let the committee know at the end of April how much of the funding was unused and could be placed back into the general fund.
“And, right now, we project about $2 million to be spent with the fuel assistance and around $1 million with the electric assistance,” Chicoine said. “But that's only based on current spending, not on any new applications or ones that are currently being processed right now by the caps.”
Chicoine said that $24 million to $28 million has been placed annually in the heating assistance programs.
“We are going to probably be up around 5,000 households compared to last year, so a considerably higher number of households,” Chicoin said, “qualified and were certified, so I expect less carryover than in prior years.”