(The Center Square) – One New Hampshire higher learning institution has been chosen to lead decarbonization efforts in New England.
The University of New Hampshire has been selected as one of nine Onsite Technical Assistance Partnerships by the Department of Energy, said U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-New Hampshire. The program facilitates clean energy integration for industrial sites and large energy users.
“The industrial sector is a key part of our economy, and adopting new technologies to increase energy efficiency and reduce operating costs will be essential to creating jobs, reducing energy costs, meeting our climate goals, and remaining competitive globally,” Shaheen said in a statement.
The university, Shaheen said, will lead the partnership, which will work with policymakers, utilities, and businesses in the state and across New England to reduce emissions through changes.
“Through this program, UNH and companies around New England will make tangible progress in the clean energy transition, which will benefit our environment and our economy for years to come,” Shaheen said in a statement.
According to a release, the university will gain up to $23 million through the Department of Energy funding in the Industrial Efficiency and Decarbonization Office. The federal dollars will support technical assistance in an effort to accelerate the adoption of onsite energy technologies across the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors.
“This is an exciting opportunity for UNH to help large energy users in New Hampshire, and throughout the region, realize the economic and environmental benefits of cleaner energy technologies, which has been a longstanding priority for Sen. Shaheen,” Matt Davis, associate professor of Earth sciences and principal investigator for the New England TAP, said in a statement. “Through the DOE’s Technical Assistance Partnerships, UNH scientists will reach out, engage and educate local industries on integrated options to reduce carbon emissions by providing screening and technical assistance on various clean energy options like solar, geothermal, renewable gas, battery storage, thermal storage, and combined heat and power, among others.”
According to a release, the university was selected as the Regional Onsite TAP for New England. The university will lead on-the-ground efforts designed to increase the adoption of clean energy technologies.
In addition, according to a release, the university will develop educational materials and outreach efforts and provide technical screening designed to assess the possibility of adopting technologies, including solar photovoltaics, battery storage, heat pumps, thermal storage, wind, renewable gas, waste heat recovery, and combined heat and power.