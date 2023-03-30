(The Center Square) – A resolution that would codify New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation presidential primary election is headed to the House of Representatives.
The Senate’s Constitutional Amendment Concurrent Resolution 9 calls for codifying state law through a November ballot referendum that would ensure New Hampshire remains the first state to vote in the presidential primary election.
In February, as reported by The Center Square, the Democratic National Committee approved its calendar which bumps New Hampshire out of the first spot and puts South Carolina as the first state to vote in the presidential primary on Feb. 3.
New Hampshire, under the adopted calendar, would have its presidential primary on Feb. 6, along with Nevada.
However, under CACR9, if approved by the House of Representatives and then by voters in November, Article 68 would amend the state’s constitution. Article 68 would read, “the secretary of state shall ensure that the presidential primary election be held seven or more days immediately preceding the date on which any other state shall hold a similar election.”
The resolution gained a unanimous 23-0 vote in the Senate and requires a 3/5 vote of the House of Representatives to appear on the November ballot. The House is a 400-member body when full and 240 is the supermajority threshold; there are two vacancies, 201 Republicans and 197 Democrats today.
Sen. Daryl Abbas, R-Salem, said that for the last century, the state’s voters have played a crucial role in electing the president.
“The face-to-face grassroots campaigns that Granite State voters expect provide a true test of every candidate, and make presidents better prepared for the most important job in the world,” Abbas said in a statement.
“We have fought off other state’s efforts to usurp our first-in-the-nation status for decades, but now the threat comes from Washington, as the Democratic National Committee demanded that New Hampshire changes our election laws to suit its wishes,” Abbas said. “Protecting the primary in our state constitution will let Washington know that New Hampshire Republicans as well as Democrats, will never surrender control of our elections to a singular political party.”
Under the resolution, the ballot referendum would be worded, “Are you in favor of amending the second part of the constitution by inserting after article 68 a new article to read as follows: The secretary of state shall ensure that the presidential primary election be held seven or more days immediately preceding the date on which any other state shall hold a similar election.”
The resolution also calls for the adoption of the proposed amendment if two-thirds of voters approve the measure which would then become effective upon adoption by the governor.