(The Center Square) – New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is sounding the alarm on the surge of border crossings from Canada and through the Swanton Sector – urging the state’s congressional delegation to “address the surge of activity.”
In his letter Friday, Sununu cites an 846% increase in encounters and apprehensions in February, compared to the same time frame last year. He added there have been reports that the 5,400 apprehensions have surpassed the numbers from the past nine years combined.
The governor spotlighted concerns with those crossing the border and contraband being trafficked.
“Law enforcement has consistently encountered large groups of people when individuals and pairs were previously the norm. Hundreds of thousands of dollars in contraband has been discovered and seized,” Sununu wrote.
Human trafficking incidents have also been reported. Earlier this summer, a New York man was accused of smuggling nine individuals from Central America who crossed the border near Pittsburg.
Sununu added that law enforcement doesn’t have the resources to control the flow across the border. He is requesting assistance from the federal government in securing the border with Canada.
The governor, who visited the border with Canada earlier this month, expressed the unique challenges he encountered, including inconsistent modes of communication and difficult terrain. He added that law enforcement and agents “drop in and out of contact frequently, placing them in serious physical danger whenever they are pursuing a suspect or responding to an emergency.” Sununu said due to the risks, pursuits have had to be halted to protect the safety of law enforcement officials.
Sununu is requesting more funding for the Swanton Sector to provide more resources for law enforcement and agents to do their jobs effectively. He is asking the delegation to help secure an adequate ICE Delegation Agreement, which he says the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has refused.
The ICE Delegation Agreement would allow local law enforcement and state police to “investigate alleged violations of federal law and detain suspects pending their transfer to Border Patrol’s custody.” Sununu said that without the agreement, little can be done to stop suspects while crossing unless they violate state trespassing laws, such as crossing private property.
Sununu said the state set aside $1.4 million in the biennium budget to help law enforcement pay for more equipment, overtime costs and other expenses related to securing the border.
The governor’s appeal comes on the heels of Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey declaring a State of Emergency in response to the migrant crisis.