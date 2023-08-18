In this surveillance image provided by the United States Border Patrol Swanton sector, two individuals illegally cross the US/Canada border during January 2023 in the Vermont, New Hampshire and New York enforcement sector. Law enforcement officials say a Mexican immigrant who just entered the United States illegally from Canada collapsed and died on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, after being confronted by Border Patrol agents on a remote section of the U.S.-Canadian border in northern Vermont.