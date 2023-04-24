(The Center Square) – Nearly $2 million in federal funding will land in three New Hampshire airports.
Concord, Lebanon and Merrimack state airports will receive $1.8 million in funding under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Democratic U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan and Democratic U.S. Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas said.
According to the release, the Airport Infrastructure Grant program will send funding to the three Granite State airports and is designed to modernize the facilities through the New Hampshire State Block Grant program.
“As we celebrate another round of federal grants coming to New Hampshire through the bipartisan infrastructure law, it’s important to take note on how this historic law is continuing to make a difference in Granite State communities,” Shaheen, lead negotiator of the Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act, said in a statement. “These grants will help to restore airports in Concord, Lebanon, and Merrimack, which is an important way to better support our small businesses, local economy, and tourism.”
According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, the City of Lebanon will receive $1,681,488 to rehabilitate the apron at Lebanon Municipal Airport.
According to the release, the project will encompass the rehabilitation of 10,820 square-yards of the existing North Air Carrier apron to maintain the pavement’s structural integrity and minimize foreign object debris.
“Investing in New Hampshire’s airports is key to strengthening our economy, and I am glad to see federal funding that we secured going to Lebanon Municipal Airport and Parlin Field Airport,” Hassan said in a statement. “This funding will help these airports better serve their communities, from small business needs to emergency response.”
In addition, $180,000 is headed to Concord and Merrimack to conduct a new airport master plan or study, according to a release. The New Hampshire State Block Grant program, which supports nonprimary airports, is the recipient of the funding.
The funding will be put to work at Parlin Field Airport in Newton to conduct the study.