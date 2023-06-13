(The Center Square) – Unemployment has reached a record low in New Hampshire.
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu said Tuesday that the state’s unemployment rate stands at 1.9%, the lowest ever recorded in The Granite State.
“New Hampshire’s economy is heating up just in time for the summer season,” Sununu said in a statement. “With a No. 1 ranking for economic opportunity, record low unemployment, and no sales or income tax, New Hampshire is far and away the top state for families, employees, and businesses!”
According to figures from the New Hampshire Department of Employment Security, the state’s preliminary seasonally adjusted rate for May stood at just under 2%, which is a decrease of 0.2% from April. The May 2022 seasonally adjusted rate was set at 2.2%.
According to a release, New Hampshire had 749,300 employed residents as of May, an overall decrease of 220 from April and 1,050 less from May 2022. Meanwhile, the number of unemployed residents fell by 1,690 over the month to 14,590. The total labor force decreased to 763,890 from April to May.
🚨BREAKING: NH's unemployment rate just reached a HISTORIC LOW!With a #1 ranking for economic opportunity, record low unemployment, and no sales or income tax, NH is far and away the top state for families, employees, and businesses! pic.twitter.com/N3t3OJVUg7— Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) June 13, 2023
For seasonally adjusted numbers, according to a release, New Hampshire’s nonfarm employment for May was 701,500, which was an increase of 2,200 jobs from April, and 17,500 more than in May 2022.
In New Hampshire, there were 614,700 employees in private industry in May, which was 2,100 more jobs than in April. That number was 16,700 more than in May 2022.
According to a release, the unemployment rate for May stood at 3.7% across the nation, a jump of 0.3% from April. The country saw an increase of 0.1% from May 2022.