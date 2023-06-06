(The Center Square) – After a month-long review, the New Hampshire Senate is slated to vote Wednesday on its version of a trimmed-down biennium budget of nearly $15.2 billion.
On the heels of the pivotal vote, the Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday met in executive session to hash over different line items within the spending plan. Michael Kane, a legislative budget assistant with the state, provided the big-picture overview.
The markup reflected multiple changes various Senate committees incorporated into the draft since it was passed on after the House of Representatives voted on it this spring.
The Senate’s $15.2 billion spending plan throughout the biennium includes $6.3 billion from the general and education trust funds.
“This is compared to about $15.6 billion from the governor (Chris Sununu) and $15.9 billion from the House,” Kane said, distinguishing between the different budget versions.
While there are differences between the House and Senate versions, both chambers of the Legislature also have common ground in several areas.
The Senate and House versions, for instance, include the same provisions for state employee pay increases in the next two fiscal years, which propose 12% raises once the fiscal year 2025 budget kicks in.
“With the Department of Administrative Services, there is a collective bargaining agreement that has been tentatively agreed to and is awaiting funding from the Legislature,” Kane said of the factors in play. “This maintains the House and the governor’s position to provide an across-the-board pay raise of 10% in 2024 for state employees and another 2% in 2025.”
One of the contrasts between the two budget versions comes from fortifying the education trust fund, which has been scrutinized as New Hampshire’s current funding formula for state aid has been critiqued.
Based on the most up-to-date information, Kane said the education trust fund estimate at the near completion of fiscal year 2023 is $3.2 billion. The next upcoming biennium is projected to be $6.4 billion for both years.
“It’s pretty flat over the next two years for what the Senate Ways and Means projections are,” Kane said. “It does maintain the business tax allocations to the general and education trust fund at current law, which is approximately 59% to the education trust fund.”
The House’s adopted version of the 2023-25 budget has several distinct differences with the education trust fund, including more directional aid toward communities with comparatively poorer property valuations and some of the highest concentrations of poverty.
In his presentation to the Senate Finance Committee, Kane on Tuesday also reviewed the rainy day fund, which, he said, is expected to reach $229.6 million at the end of the current fiscal year.
The House, by contrast, had the rainy day fund set at $195.3 million amid its 2023-25 budget deliberations this spring.
“The Senate revenue estimates were higher than the House by almost $60 million, so that is something that contributed to the additional rainy day fund transfer,” Kane said.