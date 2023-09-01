(The Center Square) – New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella announced Win Win Win, LLC, also known as "Concord Casino" and owner Anthony Sanborn, a former state senator, is not "suitable to be associated" with charitable gaming in the state upon investigation of alleged COVID-19 relief fraud in relation to Concord's Casino's charitable gaming business.
The attorney general's office said the New Hampshire Department of Justice and the New Hampshire Lottery Commission's Investigation and Compliance Division discovered "compelling evidence" of the alleged COVID-19 relief fraud.
In addition, the investigation uncovered "personal luxury items" purchases "disguised" using Covid-19 money.
"The investigation found evidence that Mr. Sanborn fraudulently applied for and received at least one Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL), with loan proceeds of $844,000," according to Formella's office.
Evidence obtained throughout the investigation revealed Sanborn allegedly used "taxpayer dollars" to purchase three luxury race cars — including two Porsches and a Ferrari he gifted to his wife, Rep. Laurie Sanborn, according to the attorney general's office.
The attorney general stressed the need to weed out criminal activity from the state's gaming industry.
"This case highlights the importance of law enforcement's role in keeping illegal activity out of New Hampshire's charitable gaming industry," said Formella. "Our obligation to protect the public demands that we take action against any person who is found to have used their regulated casino to enrich themselves with fraudulently obtained taxpayer funds."
Formella's office said the investigation will now result in administrative action by the Lottery Commission, which could lead to the loss of facilities license and game operator employer license for the Concord Casino.
The case has been referred to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Hampshire for further investigation. In addition, the attorney general's Criminal Justice Bureau has launched a criminal investigation into the allegations, which includes a review by the Public Integrity Unit.