(The Center Square) – The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released new data Friday showing New Hampshire has the lowest unemployment rate in the nation.
The data shows New Hampshire had a jobless rate of 1.7% for the month of July. Vermont and Maryland are at 1.8%. Neighboring Massachusetts ranked fifth with 2.5%.
The national unemployment average is 3.5%, double the unemployment rate of the Granite State.
Gov. Chris Sununu used the latest encouraging data to tout the state’s economic policies.
“New Hampshire earned the No. 1 ranking for economic opportunity for a reason,” said the governor. “We’ve cut taxes again and again, we’ve slashed red tape to make it easier than ever to work in the Granite State, and we’ve become a destination for families and businesses alike as the fastest growing state in New England. The New Hampshire model works!”