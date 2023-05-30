(The Center Square) – A bill outlining the roles and responsibilities of a newly formed group tasked with doling out opioid settlement dollars for specific initiatives is moving forward in the New Hampshire House of Representatives.
After a brief discussion Tuesday, the House Committee on Ways and Means voted 20-0 in favor of Senate Bill 32, which pertains to an opioid abatement trust fund. The legislation sets parameters around an established balance for the fund and when it could be tapped.
The New Hampshire Senate approved SB32 in February in a floor vote. Since then, the legislation has gone through several House panels – including the committees on Health, Human Services, and Elderly Affairs and, more recently, the Ways and Means.
Procedurally, according to the bill, the state Department of Health and Human Services would work with the Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission to review state projects that could be fully or partially fortified through settlement funds.
In recent years, various levels of government across the country have received financial settlements from pharmaceutical manufacturers and other associated parties as opioid addiction reached a crisis level.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Rep. Walter Spilsbury, R-Charlestown, submitted the “ought to pass” motion and ultimately received unanimous support.
“Our focus is principally on the $5 million item,” Spilsbury said, pointing to an amendment that was inserted into the original draft of the bill.
The amendment, in part, reads, “The department (of Health and Human Services) shall solicit applications for qualifying projects at least once in any calendar year that the balance in the trust fund exceeds $5 million.”
It further states, “The commission shall collaborate with the department as to how many times the department shall solicit applications in any calendar year in which the fund balance is at least $5 million, along with what amount above $5 million for which to solicit applications.”
While speaking to his rationale behind his support, Spilsbury said he collaborated with legislators involved with the bill in the other chamber of the General Court.
While the $5 million balance has been deemed a threshold for officially announcing fund availability for projects, Spilsbury said the bill is intended to give the committee and department the authority to make allocations when funds become available.
“That does not preclude them from providing grants when the fund is under $5 million, and it does not mean that they have to spend at least $5 million,” Spilsbury said. “I want to make that explicit in the committee report.”
Rep. Susan Almy, D-Lebanon, said her desire in the committee report is to emphasize the flexibility and fluidity the trust fund will have. The proceeds, she said, come from a mix of one-time contributions as well as recurring ones.
The funds "can be used in a larger amount in some years than others,” Almy said.